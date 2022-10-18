ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Rep. Ashley Hinson discharged from hospital after kidney infection

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has been discharged from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she spent two nights being treated for a kidney infection.

Hinson spent Sunday and Monday nights at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In a statement Tuesday, she thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for their care.

"I am grateful to everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers over the last few days," Hinson said. "I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon."

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is running for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District in northeast Iowa. She faces Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis in the Nov. 8 election.

Hinson's hospitalization resulted in the cancellation of a scheduled debate on Iowa PBS that had been set to happen Tuesday night.

Iowa PBS said Monday that there are no plans to reschedule the debate, and that the campaigns had been offered dates to reschedule but "none of those dates were mutually acceptable."

Hinson and Mathis did participate in one debate, which was hosted last week by KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll this month found 48% of likely voters say they would prefer a Democratic candidate in the 2nd District, while 46% say they would vote for a Republican. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 7.6 percentage points.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

