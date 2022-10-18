Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WTOP
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting
D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WUSA
Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
fox5dc.com
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
Trail Of Blood Leads Police To Wounded Pit Bull Shot During DC Home Invasion
A pit bull was allegedly shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. in an early morning robbery, reports Fox 5 DC. The dog was reportedly shot around 1:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of 18th and 23rd Streets. Officers arrived to find a home with an open window screen and a trail of blood leading to the dog who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the outlet continues.
WJLA
Security guard shoots needle-wielding shoplifter in the face in Harbor East, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A case of shoplifting turned into a shooting in Harbor East. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Exeter Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday. There, the Department says officers found a man who...
Officers investigate Northeast, DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Northeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call of a shooting located in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot and was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
fox5dc.com
Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out
WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
'Totally unacceptable' | Community responds to video showing use of force by DC Police
WASHINGTON — A council member is calling for action from the Metropolitan Police Department after a video made its rounds on social media showing officers using 'excessive force' when arresting two people in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening. DC Police told WUSA9 that they are aware of the video that...
WJLA
Man found shot to death Thursday afternoon in District Heights, PGPD says
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man was found shot to death around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in District Heights, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a shooting and found the man when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
WJLA
DC leaders demand answers, says video shows MPD using 'excessive force' during arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — Several Metropolitan Police Department officers are being accused of using excessive force against two D.C. residents during a Thursday night arrest, according to Councilmember Trayon White. White held a noon press conference with community leaders and the family of one of the individuals in police custody...
fox5dc.com
DC councilmember blasts police for using excessive force in viral arrest video
WASHINGTON - Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and community activists criticized members of the D.C. Police Department Friday for using what White described as "unacceptable" and "excessive use of force" during an arrest this week. The altercation between several officers and a group of men was captured on a cellphone...
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the murder of 31-year-old Adrian Mack of Maryland that took place on August 7th on the 300 Block of 50th Street in the Northeast section. Shortly after midnight on August 7th, police responded to a call of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Mack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and did not survive. 24-year-old Dionte Anderson of DC was arrested on Tuesday by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Postal Worker Robbed in Potomac, $50,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest (Photos of Suspect Released)
Per the US Postal Inspection Servive, DC Division:. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest. and conviction of the suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service (USPS) Letter Carrier in the 7600. block of Coddle Harbor Lane,...
WJLA
DC tire thefts have nearly tripled since 2019, MPD releases total numbers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. tire and rim thefts have been an ongoing problem for the past few years and now MPD has concrete numbers for just how many thefts there have been:. 7News spoke with Denise Krepp, Commissioner of the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, about this ongoing problem:. MPD also...
