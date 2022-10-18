The Town of Rye handed out cases of water to residents in the Rye Water District as a boil water order is expected to cotinue for another week. Members of the Rye Fire Department, Police Department, and Department of Public Works loaded cars up with 470 cases at the Rye Fire Station on Washington Road. The water will be available to residents daily from 3pm-7pm while the order is in effect. 3,000 residents out of the town's approximately 5,400 residents are under the order.

RYE, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO