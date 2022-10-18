Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
thezebra.org
Nominate Teacher and Principal of the Year by October 24
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Monday, Oct. 24 is the deadline to nominate an Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) teacher and principal for The Washington Post’s Principal and Teacher of the Year Awards. This year marks the 40th year of the award program. According to today’s ACPS Express newsletter, the honor “recognizes excellence in education in the region.”
fox5dc.com
2 men arrested in vicious Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - Two men have been arrested for the violent assault of a woman who was traveling home on a Metrobus in D.C. earlier this week. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted the news Friday evening, thanking Metro Transit Police for their work. He called the altercation "reprehensible" and unacceptable" and credited Attorney General Karl Racine with bringing more attention to the incident.
thezebra.org
Wilderness Kids Alexandria Has Teens Climbing Walls
ALEXANDRIA, VA — “I love going up there. But going down? That’s scary.”. That is how Rodrick Byrd, a 7th grader at Francis Hammond Middle School describes his experience rock climbing. But from watching him scramble up a 30-foot rock face at Carderock Cliffs in Maryland and repel back down again, you definitely can’t see any fear.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
WUSA
Rideshare driver says passengers punched, hit them with a beer bottle in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A rideshare driver says they were assaulted by passengers picked up in Alexandria, Va. after the riders started asking about the driver's use of the pronouns they/them. "The passenger people ask me my name, and my country. I respond," says Yasmani Gurri about the interaction they...
restonnow.com
County board again rejects proposed ban on giving money to people on street medians
Fairfax County is once again discussing how to discourage “panhandling” while also declining — at least for the moment — to make it illegal to engage with anyone in a county-owned road or median. The subject was revived at last week’s board meeting by Springfield District...
NBC Washington
DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support
Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA." Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
NBC Washington
Electric Shuttle Service Coming to DC's Wharf
D.C. is hoping to unclog one of its most popular entertainment districts with a new, on-demand electric shuttle service. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3 million investment in transportation options for The Wharf and Southwest Waterfront areas on Thursday. "Making sure everybody can get to The Wharf, get around...
District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
'Unacceptable' | DC residents say more needs to be done to make NW intersection safe
WASHINGTON — Some D.C. residents say they are fed up with routine crashes at an intersection in their Northwest neighborhood. On Sunday night, two cars collided at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Arkansas Avenue in D.C.’s Sixteenth Street Heights neighborhood. According to witnesses on the scene, children...
Comments / 0