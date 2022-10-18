ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Nominate Teacher and Principal of the Year by October 24

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Monday, Oct. 24 is the deadline to nominate an Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) teacher and principal for The Washington Post’s Principal and Teacher of the Year Awards. This year marks the 40th year of the award program. According to today’s ACPS Express newsletter, the honor “recognizes excellence in education in the region.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

2 men arrested in vicious Metrobus assault

WASHINGTON - Two men have been arrested for the violent assault of a woman who was traveling home on a Metrobus in D.C. earlier this week. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted the news Friday evening, thanking Metro Transit Police for their work. He called the altercation "reprehensible" and unacceptable" and credited Attorney General Karl Racine with bringing more attention to the incident.
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Wilderness Kids Alexandria Has Teens Climbing Walls

ALEXANDRIA, VA — “I love going up there. But going down? That’s scary.”. That is how Rodrick Byrd, a 7th grader at Francis Hammond Middle School describes his experience rock climbing. But from watching him scramble up a 30-foot rock face at Carderock Cliffs in Maryland and repel back down again, you definitely can’t see any fear.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Wbaltv.com

Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related.  Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."  Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Electric Shuttle Service Coming to DC's Wharf

D.C. is hoping to unclog one of its most popular entertainment districts with a new, on-demand electric shuttle service. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3 million investment in transportation options for The Wharf and Southwest Waterfront areas on Thursday. "Making sure everybody can get to The Wharf, get around...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy