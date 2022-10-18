Amarillo area Our Town briefs for the week of Oct. 16, 2022

Red Sox performance coach to speak on mental toughness

Texas Tech Physicians Psychiatry, Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers will host the annual Hugh A. Pennal Lecture Series. The lecture will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Hodgetown, 715 South Buchanan St.

This year’s lecture will feature Paddy Steinfort, performance coach for the Boston Red Sox, host of Toughness podcast and advisor to the U.S. Army. Steinfort will present “Maintaining Mental Toughness Under Pressure.” RSVP to the free event here: https://bit.ly/3Mm3f1A.

Hugh A. Pennal, M.D., was a long-time Panhandle psychiatrist and regional chair of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Psychiatry in Amarillo. An endowment was established after his death to support a lecture series that brings Amarillo health care providers together to present important behavioral health information to area providers and to the public.

NWTHS hosts Better Breathers Club on Wednesday

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is facilitating the Better Breathers Club on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest hospital, located at 1501 S. Coulter.

Guest speaker for the event will be Robert Hands, Attorney at Law who will be speaking on “Medical/Legal Documents for Patients and End of Life Concerns.”

The Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support, and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease. The general public is invited to attend at no cost.

For more information, contact Lisa Solomon at 806-351-5864.

Amarillo MPO committee to meet Oct. 10

The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. Themeeting will be held in room 105 of City Hall.

The public will be permitted to offer public comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting. Agenda items include: discuss and consider approval of the MPO role in Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act funding Initiatives, discuss and consider Category 7 and 9 Funds Selection Process, discuss and consider Category 2 Project Priority List, report from director, and an update on current construction projects.

Chamber Music Amarillo announces 2nd concert of 2022-23 season, 'Music of the Mountains'

Chamber Music Amarillo (CMA) will present “Music of the Mountains” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Amarillo.

There will be a pre-concert lecture at the concert location sponsored by High Plains Public Radio featuring conductor Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi and musicologist Dr. Kimberly Hieb at 6:45 p.m. The pre-concert lecture will last approximately 20 minutes and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the repertoire featured in the concert.

Musicians in this performance include conductor, Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi, and the Chamber Music Amarillo Brass Chorale.

Tickets for the concert are $40 (adults) and $10 (student) and can be purchased at www.amarillosymphony.org or by calling 806-376-8782. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, the night of the concert.

This concert will be an intimate look (and listen) into one of Richard Strauss’ greatest works, the Alpine Symphony. Though the work was originally conceived as a major orchestral work featuring 123 musicians, CMA is excited to have the opportunity to present a recent arrangement of this massive work featuring 29 musicians. This tone poem is music that tells the story of ascending a mountain in the Swiss Alps. It begins with the sunrise and ends with the sunset. As the adventure unfolds, listeners will “visually” hear many experiences including the beginning of the climb, coming upon a flock of bleating sheep, reaching the summit, encountering a major thunderstorm, and finally returning to the valley below. CMA is thrilled to present this major work to the Panhandle community and grateful for the opportunity to give this performance at the beautiful St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Golden Spread Electric Cooperative’s Community Involvement Committee makes donation to area homeless

The Community Involvement Committee of Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc. is giving back to the community with a donation to The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center (The PARC).

Proceeds for the donation came from a cookout Golden Spread hosted on Sept. 27 to raise funds to support The PARC’s mission to help people in downtown Amarillo who are experiencing homelessness.

“Golden Spread makes it a priority to give back to our community, and that’s one of the many reasons I love working here,” said Jennifer Bobbitt, chair of the Community Involvement Committee. “Golden Spread supports our committee as we look at various needs in the communities we serve, and then we put our time, knowledge and money toward meeting those needs.”

Through the Community Involvement Committee, Golden Spread has distributed more than $300,000 to charitable organizations since its inception. Activities and organizations are selected by the committee and supported by Golden Spread employees. Along with donating to local charitable organizations, Golden Spread also donates a portion of the committee’s funds to Volunteer Fire Departments in its Members’ service territories each year.

To learn more about the Community Involvement Committee at Golden Spread and their contributions to the community, visit www.gsec.coop/Public/Community.

Community can share memorials to late loved ones at WT’s Día de los Muertos Celebration

CANYON — West Texas A&M University will lead a community celebration of lost loved ones with its annual Día de los Muertos activities.

Deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 24 for community members as well as WT students, faculty and staff to sign up to create an ofrenda display in Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. Ofrendas, or private memorial displays honoring loved ones, will be installed Oct. 29 and on view through Nov. 4. The activities are hosted by WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

“Día de los Muertos is a time to expand our cultural knowledge and horizons and remember loved ones who have passed on before us,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean. “It is a time to honor traditions and even create new ones.”

Ofrenda often incorporate sugar skulls, marigolds and the favorite foods and beverages of the departed. WT and PPHM generally host about 100 displays, which will be judged for prizes.

Register for the competition here: forms.gle/kCwFQ5kmJBa6Tdwu7.

While they are on view, area schools will send classes for tours and art activities; in 2021, more than 1,600 students experienced the display. Region 16 school districts may still register for tours, which will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 1 to 4. Space is limited; schools should email egarcia@wtamu.edu to register.

Annual coat giveaway seeking donations ahead of Trunk or Treat

Tremaine Brown and his foundation, The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion, will be hosting their 7th annual Trunk or Treat with a winter gear giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. at Bones Hooks Park.

The giveaway includes coats, hats, and gloves for kids, and last year, they were able to give away almost 700 brand new items, as well as more than 200 pairs of shoes. This year's goal is 1,000 coats.

"For a few years since one of our great local organizations stopped doing their coat drive, my foundation, The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion, has tried to fill that void," Brown said in an email announcement. "And, we thought there would be no better time then in conjunction with our annual Trunk or Treat. ... That leaves us about two and a half weeks to reach our goal."

They are taking donations of new coats, hats, gloves, candy, and any other Halloween or winter related items, which can be brought to Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food at 1213 SW 3rd. Also, anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at the foundation's website, www.BeBlessedByTheVessel.org, and click the "support us" button. For more information, call 806-517-7677.

Red Cross distributing free smoke alarms, safety info in October

The American Red Cross North Texas Region wants to help make homes and communities safer. During October, Red Cross volunteers will be in neighborhoods across the region installing free smoke alarms and providing home fire safety information during various Sound the Alarm events.

From Oct. 15 through Oct. 29, the Red Cross and the Amarillo Fire Department will visit the Amarillo, Borger, Childress, Clarendon, Dalhart, Dimmit, Dumas, Friona, Fritch, Hereford, Pampa, Perryton, Shamrock, Stinnet, Tulia, and Wellington communities in the Texas Panhandle to install free smoke alarms for people in need and help them create a fire escape plan.

“I’ve lived through a fire, and you definitely want a smoke alarm,” says Martha Towells of Rowlett, Texas. “It’s the scariest thing and the most heart-wrenching thing you can go through. The sooner you can get out, the better.”

Every second counts when there’s a home fire. Individuals and households throughout North Texas that wish to receive free smoke alarm installation can visit RedCross.org/NTXHomesMadeSafer to register.

Maxwell's teams up with Texas and Randall County Farm Bureaus to offer field trip students activity booklet

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is excited to announce that it has teamed up with the Randall County Farm Bureau and the Texas Farm Bureau to provide local elementary school students a special pumpkin activity booklet.

“This is just one more way we add to the Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm experience for students who visit the Farm on field trips,” explains Maxwell’s Owner Larry Borger. “These students not only get to enjoy a great day at the Farm, but they can also learn a bit about agriculture too.”

Maxwell’s will distribute 7,500 booklets to visiting students throughout the month of October, which were sponsored by the Randall County Farm Bureau, the Texas Farm Bureau, and the Collegiate Farm Bureau of West Texas A&M University. These organizations offer a number of programs and activities to assist teachers and students throughout the region.

“It’s so important to help our youngest generations learn more about agriculture and do it in a fun way,” explains Greg Glover, president of the Randall County Farm Bureau. “We appreciate Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm being a great partner in this special outreach effort.”

Join Amarillo Public Library, Panhandle PBS for special screening, discussion of 'Witness'

Amarillo Public Library presents a free, special screening of the Panhandle PBS documentary “Witness,” the story of one local man’s grandmother and her courage during World War II. Explore the life and impact of Maria Madi in “Witness” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45th in Amarillo.

Maria Madi was a Hungarian doctor who hid her Jewish friend and the woman’s nephew during the Nazi occupation of Budapest. Decades later, Panhandle PBS interviewed the boy that Madi saved about his memories of the Holocaust and Madi’s bravery. The show explores these stories, as well as tales told in Madi’s 16 diary notebooks, with context provided by a historian from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. There will be a discussion following the screening, moderated by program producer/host Karen Welch of Panhandle PBS, with special guest Steve Walton, Madi’s grandson.

This screening is a part of a series of educational programs organized by the Amarillo Public Library around the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition at the Downtown Library, on display now through Oct. 23. For more information about the exhibition and related events, visit amarillolibrary.org or call (806)378-3089. For more information about the Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein film, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” including viewing opportunities, local content, national virtual events and educator resources, visit panhandlePBS.org/USandtheHolocaust or call (806)371-5479

Family Weekend, 50- and 60-year reunions for Golden and Diamond Event set at WT

CANYON — West Texas A&M University alumni who earned their degrees 50 or more years ago will be honored during a special weekend of activities during the Golden and Diamond Buff Reunion. The reunion will celebrate all alumni classes from 1972 and earlier, with special recognition for the class of 1972’s 50th anniversary and the class of 1962’s 60th anniversary.

Events will take place Oct. 21 and 22. Deadline to register was Oct. 14. Oct. 21 activities will include a lunch at the home of President Walter V. and Mary Wendler, bus tours of WT, a presentation by Rogers LEAD WT students, and a special recognition of the 1962 and 1972 graduates. Participants also will be special guests at President Wendler’s tailgate party before the Oct. 22 WT Football game against Central Washington University.

Registration fees are $25 each at wtamu.edu/goldendiamond. For information, call 806-651-2311.

WT also will host Family Weekend on Oct. 21 to 23, headlined by the announcement of the Family of the Year. Pre-registration is not required; check-in locations are available online.

Family Weekend activities will include opportunities to meet faculty members, tours of the Virgil Henson Activities Center, the Family of the Year brunch and the Countdown to Kickoff Block Party tailgating events before WT’s game against Central Washington in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. Registered families also can take advantage of free admission to Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Canyon businesses also will offer exclusive specials during the weekend.

New statue to be dedicated at WT’s Cornette Library in honor of namesakes

CANYON — An eternally creative poet now sits vigil in front of West Texas A&M University’s Cornette Library, a tribute to the couple for whom the building is named.

A statue of poet Robert Frost, depicted penning “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” recently was installed in the east courtyard of the library near the heart of the Canyon campus. The statue officially will be dedicated in honor of former WT President James P. and Mary Elizabeth Cornette during a Texas Poets’ Corner event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

“Robert Frost was a favorite poet of President Cornette, who in fact was a Frost scholar,” said Shawna Kennedy-Witthar, Cornette Library director. “We plan to add more sculptures in this courtyard, and having one dedicated to our library’s namesakes seemed like the natural place to start.”

Dr. James L. Cornette, a 1955 WT graduate and professor emeritus of mathematics at Iowa State University, will attend the ceremony in honor of his late parents. Cornette Library opened its doors in 1974.

The dedication will begin at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in the courtyard, followed at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres in the Texas Poets’ Corner on the library’s second floor. The event is free and open to the public.