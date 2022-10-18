Hosea "Tiny " Baulkman, 70, passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Union Branch AME Church, 95 Lake Road, Monticello, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Monticello, Mr. Baulkman was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson County High School. He was a retired Senior Financial Officer in the Office of Financial Aid at Florida A&M University. He leaves his love to his mother, Mrs. Ruth Brooks Taylor; son, Christopher Baulkman; daughters, Nikki (Ronnie) Benton, Maya Baulkman and Alexis Lunningham; two sisters, Barbara C. (Mickey) Clayton & Deborah Glenn; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO