ecbpublishing.com

District 4 commission race drawing attention

Of the three local races for elective offices, the one pitting incumbent Betsy Barfield against challenger Austin Hosford for the District 4 County Commission seat is drawing the most attention. First came a formal grievance filed against Barfield by a county employee alleging unprofessional and vindictive behavior on the commissioner’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Controversial education rules get go-ahead

TALLAHASSEE — County school boards and charter schools will have to follow new requirements for notifying parents about policies involving access to bathrooms and locker rooms, under a rule approved unanimously Wednesday by the State Board of Education. During an at-times heated meeting, the state board also signed off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

VHS graduation rate continues to increase

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s graduation rate has increased for the sixth year in a row rising to 95.3%. For the sixth year in a row, Valdosta High School’s graduation rate is on the rise. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 Cohort graduation rates for...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

City of Camilla receives over $900K in grant funding

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla city officials received a grant on Tuesday of over $900,000 to go towards community projects. The grant, which totaled $909,042, was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program. The program is aimed at giving funding for a range of development areas, such...
CAMILLA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Post Offices and Peanut Butter: A look at Monticello 90 years ago

Well, we’ve officially entered the fourth quarter of 2022. As this year begins to draw to a close, let’s pause a minute and take a look at what was happening in our hometown ninety years ago. Nine decades ago, Jefferson County was struggling through the difficult days of...
MONTICELLO, FL
southgatv.com

Baker appointed to Colquitt County Hospital Authority

MOULTRIE, GA -Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A native of Norman Park, Georgia, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in Mortuary Science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Hosea “Tiny” Baulkman

Hosea "Tiny " Baulkman, 70, passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Union Branch AME Church, 95 Lake Road, Monticello, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Monticello, Mr. Baulkman was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson County High School. He was a retired Senior Financial Officer in the Office of Financial Aid at Florida A&M University. He leaves his love to his mother, Mrs. Ruth Brooks Taylor; son, Christopher Baulkman; daughters, Nikki (Ronnie) Benton, Maya Baulkman and Alexis Lunningham; two sisters, Barbara C. (Mickey) Clayton & Deborah Glenn; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
MONTICELLO, FL
WALB 10

Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools are doing what they can during a bus driver shortage. All this week, staff members are acknowledging all the hard work their current drivers do every day. Todd Gainous, director of transportation for Grady County Schools, says the bus driver shortage has gotten...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU buys apartment complex near campus

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

