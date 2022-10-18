Read full article on original website
ecbpublishing.com
District 4 commission race drawing attention
Of the three local races for elective offices, the one pitting incumbent Betsy Barfield against challenger Austin Hosford for the District 4 County Commission seat is drawing the most attention. First came a formal grievance filed against Barfield by a county employee alleging unprofessional and vindictive behavior on the commissioner’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Controversial education rules get go-ahead
TALLAHASSEE — County school boards and charter schools will have to follow new requirements for notifying parents about policies involving access to bathrooms and locker rooms, under a rule approved unanimously Wednesday by the State Board of Education. During an at-times heated meeting, the state board also signed off...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces New AVP/Finance and Administration/ Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer
Ella Kiselyuk has more than two decades of HR experience. Florida A&M University (FAMU) announced Ella Kiselyuk as associate vice president for Finance and Administration/chief Human Resources & Diversity officer (AVP/CHRO). Kiselyuk, who will also serve as chief of staff for Finance and Administration, started work earlier this month. She...
valdostatoday.com
VHS graduation rate continues to increase
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s graduation rate has increased for the sixth year in a row rising to 95.3%. For the sixth year in a row, Valdosta High School’s graduation rate is on the rise. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 Cohort graduation rates for...
FAMU Expands Student Housing With $12.6 Million Purchase Of Nearby Residences
An unexpected surge in students led to many being placed on a long waiting list due to a lack of availability in on-campus housing. But Florida A&M University has closed a deal to acquire property near the campus in efforts to provide more student housing options. The Board of Trustees permitted the university to pursue negotiations in August for the expansion.
WALB 10
City of Camilla receives over $900K in grant funding
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla city officials received a grant on Tuesday of over $900,000 to go towards community projects. The grant, which totaled $909,042, was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program. The program is aimed at giving funding for a range of development areas, such...
ecbpublishing.com
Post Offices and Peanut Butter: A look at Monticello 90 years ago
Well, we’ve officially entered the fourth quarter of 2022. As this year begins to draw to a close, let’s pause a minute and take a look at what was happening in our hometown ninety years ago. Nine decades ago, Jefferson County was struggling through the difficult days of...
southgatv.com
Baker appointed to Colquitt County Hospital Authority
MOULTRIE, GA -Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A native of Norman Park, Georgia, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in Mortuary Science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
WCTV
Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
FAMU's MMERI launch marijuana education platform
Florida A&M's Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative launched a free education platform to enlighten Florida's populations on medical marijuana and the impact of illegal marijuana use.
New clinic expanding maternal and pediatric care in Gadsden County
From 2014-2020, there have been 38 infant deaths in Gadsden County. One medical clinic is looking to decrease this number by opening a new maternal and pediatric clinic in Havana.
ecbpublishing.com
Hosea “Tiny” Baulkman
Hosea "Tiny " Baulkman, 70, passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Union Branch AME Church, 95 Lake Road, Monticello, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Monticello, Mr. Baulkman was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson County High School. He was a retired Senior Financial Officer in the Office of Financial Aid at Florida A&M University. He leaves his love to his mother, Mrs. Ruth Brooks Taylor; son, Christopher Baulkman; daughters, Nikki (Ronnie) Benton, Maya Baulkman and Alexis Lunningham; two sisters, Barbara C. (Mickey) Clayton & Deborah Glenn; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
WCTV
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The internet connection has been unreliable for quite some time and the County is working to get grant funding to help expand internet access to families everywhere, but especially in more rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine...
WALB 10
Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools are doing what they can during a bus driver shortage. All this week, staff members are acknowledging all the hard work their current drivers do every day. Todd Gainous, director of transportation for Grady County Schools, says the bus driver shortage has gotten...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
WCTV
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
Tallahassee, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Rickards High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Godby High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:01.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU buys apartment complex near campus
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
