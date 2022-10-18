ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

The people behind StarMed launch disaster response team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, Starmount Healthcare Management, the group behind StarMed, became a popular location for COVID testing and vaccines. Now the health care group is looking to find new ways to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Starmount's new group, North Rapid Response, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
GREENVILLE, NC
Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar

WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WILMINGTON, NC
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Kinston making it easier for people to buy city-owned vacant property

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston will begin the process to sell vacant city-owned properties. The plan was approved unanimously in Tuesday’s City Council meeting after council member Chris Suggs brought up the proposal. “The City of Kinston has around 1,000 vacant and unused properties,” Suggs said. “These properties are a real strain […]
KINSTON, NC
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC
Doctors say RSV is spreading earlier this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many doctors are sounding the alarm on respiratory syncytial virus and its impacts on kids. For Carteret County resident Cole Moore, RSV has impacted her family. “Right now, being a parent, a lot of the things we would’ve relied on in the past and the things...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Councilmember introduces policy to promote sale of vacant city-owned properties

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston councilmember Chris J. Suggs will introduce a policy at Tuesday night’s city council meeting aimed at promoting the sale of vacant city-owned properties and streaming the city’s property bidding process. “The City of Kinston currently owns several hundred vacant and underutilized properties throughout our community that has been a strain […]
KINSTON, NC

