publicradioeast.org
AG sues companies over P-FAS contamination at NC airport, two ENC military installations
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two more lawsuits over P-FAS contamination. At issue is a chemical foam used to fight fires. Aqueous Film Forming Foam, or AFFF, has been around since the 1960s. It's mixed with water and used to extinguish fires that contain flammable liquids, like jet fuel.
The people behind StarMed launch disaster response team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, Starmount Healthcare Management, the group behind StarMed, became a popular location for COVID testing and vaccines. Now the health care group is looking to find new ways to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Starmount's new group, North Rapid Response, will...
Small North Carolina town works to move on after mayor’s sudden resignation
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately. Hill’s resignation letter was posted Monday on the Pink Hill News Facebook page. He was in his first year as the town’s mayor after serving as a commissioner and as the water and sewer system leader. In the letter, Hill said […]
WITN
One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
coastalreview.org
Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar
WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
Onslow County students learn about Beirut bombings from survivors and veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Onslow County had the chance to learn about the 1983 Beirut Barracks bombings. On Tuesday morning, survivors and veterans educated Northwoods Park Middle Schoolers about it, just days before the 39th anniversary. The annual Beirut Memorial Observance will be held at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 2 p.m. It […]
WITN
Church to host huge Veteran’s Day event for veterans, former, and active-duty military
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All active duty, former military, veterans, and their families are invited to a Veteran’s Day Event called “Back Together” on Saturday, November 12th from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. at 2460 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville. After two years, River of Life Church is proud...
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WITN
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
Goldsboro driver has new crowning achievement in state championship
Goldsboro, N.C. — Being around automobiles has been automatic for Clay Jones most of his life. His father, John Jones, raced go karts and stock cars. His parents met at a go-kart track. His grandfather used to own and operate Wilson County Speedway in the 1970s. "My dad raced,...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest. The disagreement came to light as Wilmington City Council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
WECT
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With colder temperatures on the way, turning on the heater might cost more if Duke Energy gets approval to raise rates. The company is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to approve a 16 percent rate increase for customers over the next three years. The biggest...
Kinston making it easier for people to buy city-owned vacant property
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston will begin the process to sell vacant city-owned properties. The plan was approved unanimously in Tuesday’s City Council meeting after council member Chris Suggs brought up the proposal. “The City of Kinston has around 1,000 vacant and unused properties,” Suggs said. “These properties are a real strain […]
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
WITN
Doctors say RSV is spreading earlier this year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many doctors are sounding the alarm on respiratory syncytial virus and its impacts on kids. For Carteret County resident Cole Moore, RSV has impacted her family. “Right now, being a parent, a lot of the things we would’ve relied on in the past and the things...
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
Councilmember introduces policy to promote sale of vacant city-owned properties
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston councilmember Chris J. Suggs will introduce a policy at Tuesday night’s city council meeting aimed at promoting the sale of vacant city-owned properties and streaming the city’s property bidding process. “The City of Kinston currently owns several hundred vacant and underutilized properties throughout our community that has been a strain […]
New record store looks to bring the music to eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business now open in Greenville hopes to be music to customers’ ears. A new vinyl store, Alleycat Records, has just recently opened. Owner David Brown is ready to showcase all types of music to the Greenville community. With so many options on display along with merchandise of all kinds, […]
