Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze will headline Bridgestone Arena

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

“The Tennessee Kid” is about to play his biggest show ever in his home state.

Standup comedian Nate Bargatze will perform at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on April 15.

It’s the first show to be announced as part of the 2023 Nashville Comedy Festival , traditionally held in mid-April.

Bargatze, born in Nashville and raised in Old Hickory, Tenn., has had a slow and steady ascent to stardom over his 20-year career. He’s found lots of fans with two Netflix specials: 2019’s “The Tennessee Kid” and 2021’s “The Greatest Average American .”

“It is absolutely insane,” Bargatze said of the gig in a video shared on social media. “As I’m sure a lot of you know, I am from Old Hickory, so to go play Bridgestone – I mean, it’s ludicrous, in my mind.”

Bargatze says the show will feature all-new material. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze will headline Bridgestone Arena

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

