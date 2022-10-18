Read full article on original website
UT San Antonio
UTSA’s Lisa Campos urges fans to #PackTheDome Saturday in support of the 210
I have often said that while UTSA may officially stand for “The University of Texas at San Antonio,” our institutional mission is to be The University of Texas for San Antonio. From our fields and courts to our classrooms and laboratories, UTSA is dedicated to transforming the lives of our students and lifting up the San Antonio community.
UT San Antonio
UTSA sees fall enrollment holding strong, growth in student success
OCTOBER 19, 2022 — Enrollment at The University of Texas at San Antonio is holding strong with more than 34,300 students taking classes at the university this fall, according to preliminary data from the Office of Institutional Research and Analysis. Overall, enrollment is up 5% from pre-pandemic figures, when...
UT San Antonio
Institute for Economic Development hosts University Economic Development Association annual summit
OCTOBER 21, 2022 — The UTSA Institute for Economic Development (IED) hosted the 2022 University Economic Development Association (UEDA) annual summit earlier this month in San Antonio. The summit’s goal was to exchange new ideas and learning on regional partnerships for economic growth. Attendees learned what UTSA and San Antonio are doing to strengthen the regional economy.
UT San Antonio
Milagros: A prayer for Downtown San Antonio
OCTOBER 19, 2022 — Hidden in plain site on the facades of UTSA’s Downtown Campus buildings are 31 bronze hearts sculpted by alumna Diana Rodriguez Gil, M.F.A. ’86 for her “Milagros” art project. The hearts, scattered across the grounds, are said to represent the love...
UT San Antonio
Collection from UTSA Libraries provides insight into South Texas’ LGBTQ community
OCTOBER 19, 2022 — In honor of LGBTQ+ History Month, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is showcasing its LGBTQ collections. The selection contains numerous rare and important materials representing local activists, artists and organizations exemplifying San Antonio’s queer histories and cultures. As the keeper of unique research materials...
UT San Antonio
UTSA makes list for best return on investment
OCTOBER 20, 2022 — UTSA placed in the top 10 list of public colleges and universities in Texas for the best return on investment (ROI) provided to students, according to Washington, D.C.-based think tank Bipartisan Policy Center. The Center conducted the study to provide an analysis of the estimated...
UT San Antonio
Expansion of employer network means more opportunities for UTSA students
OCTOBER 19, 2022 — Over the past few years, UTSA has increased the number and caliber of employers that actively recruit Roadrunners, providing more opportunities for students to secure internships and full-time employment with top organizations across Texas and the United States. Employer recruitment strategy is a primary focus...
UT San Antonio
School of Data Science uses Rowdy Datathon to amplify a student-led tradition
The event brought together students from a variety of disciplines to celebrate data science, said Jenelle Millison, senior computer science major and student organizer. “It’s students coming together, forming interdisciplinary teams to try to solve a problem they haven’t seen before in kind of a rush but also a fun, really concentrated weekend of events,” she said.
