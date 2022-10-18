ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

KXII.com

The City of Denison unveils the Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Tears were shed and memories were shared today as the Denison community came together to honor the memory of Grayson berry. Grayson berry was only 10 years old when he passed away in 1960, when his bicycle collided with a truck. He left behind many people...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison unveils new Main Street memorial plaza

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison has unveiled a new landmark honoring the history of the city and a life gone too soon. The Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza on Main Street was created by the Berry family. Grayson was a Denison native who died in 1960 when his bicycle collided with a truck. He was just 10 years old.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home. This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into...
CALERA, OK
CBS DFW

Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

How Our Long Investigation Into Collin County Came to Be

Zac Crain, D Magazine’s senior editor, has a rule that I’m about to break. Zac says writers and editors should never brag about a story’s length, on the belief that quantity doesn’t guarantee quality, that often their relationship is of the inverse variety, that a fair number of dopes don’t get that, and that someone with good sense wouldn’t want to be mistaken for a dope. Whatever. Let’s do this.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, located in Ardmore, is planning to open a new shelter. Linda Heitman, Executive Director of Grace Center, said that with the homeless population growing, the shelter can’t come soon enough. “We are going to be creating an overnight emergency...
ARDMORE, OK
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete

A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
BEDFORD, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this. “It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan County Patrol Deputy Dylan Phillips. It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant. “Dispatch had sounded...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
CARROLLTON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman adopts 10-year master plan

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman's city council approved plans for water infrastructure and a ten-year master plan for the city. The plan takes into account expected growth from Texas Instruments and Globitech expansions. Based on taxpayer feedback, the city plans to invest more into downtown over the next decade. "People want...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
MANNSVILLE, OK
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FM 1171 closed for railroad construction

Both directions of FM 1171 have been shut down just west of the Hwy 377 intersection for railroad construction, according to the town of Flower Mound. The closure is expected to last until Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town. Construction crews have been conducting maintenance up and down the railroad in the area lately, and a similar closure is expected Friday through Sunday on Crawford Road in Argyle.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

