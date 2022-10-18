Read full article on original website
The City of Denison unveils the Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Tears were shed and memories were shared today as the Denison community came together to honor the memory of Grayson berry. Grayson berry was only 10 years old when he passed away in 1960, when his bicycle collided with a truck. He left behind many people...
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - We are down to the last weekend to experience the State Fair of Texas this year, and one Texoma restaurant got to be a part of it for the first, and hopefully not the last, time. “We’ve had people tell us already we are their favorite,...
3 indicted, accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas for sale
Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Texas for sale.
Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home. This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into...
Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
How Our Long Investigation Into Collin County Came to Be
Zac Crain, D Magazine’s senior editor, has a rule that I’m about to break. Zac says writers and editors should never brag about a story’s length, on the belief that quantity doesn’t guarantee quality, that often their relationship is of the inverse variety, that a fair number of dopes don’t get that, and that someone with good sense wouldn’t want to be mistaken for a dope. Whatever. Let’s do this.
3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, located in Ardmore, is planning to open a new shelter. Linda Heitman, Executive Director of Grace Center, said that with the homeless population growing, the shelter can’t come soon enough. “We are going to be creating an overnight emergency...
Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete
A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this. “It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan County Patrol Deputy Dylan Phillips. It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant. “Dispatch had sounded...
'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
Sherman adopts 10-year master plan
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman's city council approved plans for water infrastructure and a ten-year master plan for the city. The plan takes into account expected growth from Texas Instruments and Globitech expansions. Based on taxpayer feedback, the city plans to invest more into downtown over the next decade. "People want...
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
Drone tracks Marshall County fugitive to rooftop hiding spot
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop led to a standoff in Marshall County overnight. Sheriff Donald Yow said Stephanie Stowe was driving the car and Zachary Jones, who was the passenger, would not tell deputies his real name. Jones resisted arrest and ran off. It turned out he...
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
FM 1171 closed for railroad construction
Both directions of FM 1171 have been shut down just west of the Hwy 377 intersection for railroad construction, according to the town of Flower Mound. The closure is expected to last until Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town. Construction crews have been conducting maintenance up and down the railroad in the area lately, and a similar closure is expected Friday through Sunday on Crawford Road in Argyle.
5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV
The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.
