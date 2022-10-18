Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Is there any other movie star who could get away with scooping up a fan’s baby while walking the red carpet? I don’t think so! This is territory exclusive to Dwayne Johnson. But given his long-simmering political aspirations (which now appear to be on hold), I do understand the need to get out there and start kissing babies. That’s not the only maneuver here that only a dude named The Rock could pull off: that vest really puts the cannons on display. But if no one is passing you their babies, and you could use a few more arm days at the gym, there is still one thing here worth stealing from Johnson’s look here: the watch.

13 DAYS AGO