FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
iun.edu
Indiana University Northwest announces new academic merit, need-based scholarships
Indiana University Northwest is proud to announce new academic merit and need-based scholarships. These new awards, combined with PELL and State Aid, will help to reduce students’ need for academic loans. Beginning now, the IU Northwest Office of Enrollment Management will award renewable scholarships—from $500 to $4,000 per year—to...
Cyber security expert addressed Gary Chamber luncheon
The Gary Chamber of Commerce members attending the recent luncheon had the benefit of hearing from a nationally recognized leader in cyber security. The featured guest speaker was Katrina Terry, CEH, Lionfish Cyber Security. Terry’s speech provided timely information as it was a day ahead of the Oct. 11 White...
FAITH Farms & Orchard Announces $500,000 USDA Grant for FAITH Food is Medicine Program
Today, FAITH CDC (Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc.) hosted a press conference to highlight a $500,000 grant that the organization received from USDA to develop a FAITH Food Is Medicine (FFIM) program in Gary. “These funds will allow us to use fresh produce to battle against heart disease, diabetes,...
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
Bethune Preschoolers Learn STEM through Tree Planting Initiative
Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation’s Bethune Early Childhood Development Center preschoolers spent the day assisting with the tree planting on school grounds. The Pre-K program partnered with The Wetlands Initiative, The Student Conservation Association, The U.S. Forest Service-CommuniTree, Audubon Great Lakes, and Lake County Parks and Recreation to plant dozens of trees in the back and front of the property, which is located at 2367 E. 21st Ave.
Daily Northwestern
Feinberg study shows physicians discriminate against people with disabilities
The Feinberg School of Medicine recently published a study revealing physician discrimination toward people with disabilities. The study, which was published earlier this month in Health Affairs, focused on people with intellectual disabilities, as well as disabilities related to mobility, hearing, vision and mental health. Researchers also asked broader questions regarding attitudes physicians have about people with disabilities, finding many held explicit biases against them. Feinberg produced the study in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts and Harvard Medical School.
Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
Hillcrest High School students create chalk mural outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of south suburban students is using its talents to try to help people heal. The Hillcrest High School art club was outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital Wednesday. They are using chalk to create murals and encouraging messages for patients inside. "Just any random person coming here and seeing this art and having a smile on their face, that just means that they're more calm going into this than they were before," said student Symone Herrera. "Just seeing a couple come out I could tell that they were excited to see the colorful images on the concrete," said artist Jamilah Adebesin Mason. The new artwork has a focus on breast cancer awareness month with a fall theme.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Some Jewel and Mariano’s locations may close due to merger
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Some Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area could be closed as part of Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns Jewel. Experts tell Crain’s it’s possible some locations would have to be shut down in order to win regulatory approval for the $25 billion deal. Stores in close proximity to one another would be divested first to resolve antitrust concerns.
hometownnewsnow.com
End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now
(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
Advocate Aurora breach may have exposed 3 million patients
CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health reports a data breach may have revealed sensitive information of as many as 3 million patients. Advocate said pixel technology installed on its patients portal transmitted certain patient information to Google and Meta, and possibly to other third-party vendors. The company said it disabled and removed the pixels from its […]
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
Seven Chicago-area residents got $16M in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds: feds
CHICAGO - Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted for allegedly obtaining at least $16 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans for various businesses they claimed to own and operate in Illinois and Florida, federal prosecutors said. Maja Nikolic, 34, of Brookfield, Marko Nikolic, 34, of La Grange, Nebojsa Simeunovic, 37,...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
blockclubchicago.org
Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago
CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
