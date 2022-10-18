Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United's first-team squad, will miss game against Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be part of Manchester United's squad for their fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with reports suggesting he has also been banished from the first-team squad's training sessions. Disappointed with his lack of game time during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday, Ronaldo...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far. Liverpool (opens in new tab) slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the Premier League's Saturday lunchtime to kick-off, less than a week on from their brilliant win over Manchester City (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com
Argentina manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Lionel Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni is the manager masterminding Argentina’s bid for World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) glory this summer. The 44-year-old has risen to the top quickly and in impressive fashion; the Argentina job is Scaloni’s first as a manager, but he ended his country's 28-year wait to win a major trophy at the Copa America last year.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo sees one potential move fall away as club president aims subtle dig
Ronaldo refused to come on during Manchester United's win over Tottenham on Wednesday, prompting widespread criticism. Manchester United (opens in new tab) could try to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but one club on the continent have already ruled themselves out of the running to sign the increasingly disruptive striker.
David Moyes is 'desperate' for Jarrod Bowen to make England's World Cup squad as he insists the forward has 'got something' before admitting 'it doesn't get much better' than seeing his players star for their countries
West Ham manager David Moyes is 'desperate' for Jarrod Bowen to make Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. Bowen was rewarded for his fine form at club level with his first England cap back in May and Moyes revealed 'it doesn't get much better' than seeing one of his players flourish on the biggest stage.
fourfourtwo.com
France manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps is the manager of France at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), as he aims to defend the crown he won four years ago. After reaching the final of the Euro 2016, only to lose out to Eder’s extra-time winner for Portugal, France bounced back in Russia. Under Deschamps’ watch, they were deserving winners of the World Cup.
fourfourtwo.com
Watch: Steven Gerrard under more pressure as Douglas Luiz gets mindlessly sent off
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has made Steven Gerrard's position as manager even more precarious, after the Brazilian got sent off for headbutting Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during their Thursday night game. With an hour played in the match, an altercation off the ball between Luiz and Mitrovic saw the pair...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues scouts tip Victor Osimhen as long-term striker solution
Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a new striker next summer and believe that Victor Osimhen of Napoli fits the bill as a long-term option up front. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in September, but the Gabon international is 33 years old and the Premier League side want to find a younger alternative.
fourfourtwo.com
Every English team that went unbeaten during Liz Truss' short-lasting reign
Counting league games only in England's top four divisions, eight clubs managed to not lose a game of football in Truss' tenure. Liz Truss's departure after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, but in that period only eight teams in England's top four leagues have managed to go unbeaten.
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 10 best attacking midfielders in the world right now
The greatest collection of defence-splitting passers, dribbling maestros and assist machines currently on the planet. Attacking midfielders were once deemed football's luxury men - that player who didn't track back because they were simply too good and would hopefully cause more damage at the other end of the pitch. Well,...
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp has 'no idea' how Liverpool failed to score in Nottingham Forest loss
The Reds were anything but clinical in front of goal as they went down 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp was left baffled by Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s failure to score as they lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday. Former...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking – Jurgen Klopp
Gerrard was sacked on Thursday, but Klopp doesn't have any concerns about the Reds favourite's ability to hack it in management. Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubt that Steven Gerrard will continue to carve out a managerial career after being sacked by Aston Villa (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after strop
Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the end of his side's win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag said he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward returned to the changing room before the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. Ronaldo’s behaviour has...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Jude Bellingham top target for new-look Blues recruitment team
Chelsea view Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as a top transfer target, according to reports, while West Ham captain Declan Rice is still of interest to the Stamford Bridge club. The Blues had an extraordinarily busy summer, spending a world record £273 million on a glut of new signings.
fourfourtwo.com
'Getting to share it with Messi': Sergio Aguero on his favourite World Cup memories
The retired Argentinian striker has been talking about Messi, Maradona and his country's chances in Qatar. Argentina head to Qatar as one of the tournament's headline acts, with many experts predicting it's their turn to lift the biggest prize in international football for the first time since 1978. The tournament...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester City's Erling Haaland 'could be football's first £1 billion player'
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could become football's first £1 billion player, his agent believes. Haaland has made a spectacular start to his Premier League career, with three hat-tricks already and 20 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join...
fourfourtwo.com
Watch: Robin Koch scores spectacular own goal to hand Leicester City the lead
Leeds United's Robin Koch scored a spectacular own goal against Leicester City to hand them the lead at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night. With just 16 minutes played, Leicester's Jamie Vardy disposed Marc Roca just inside the Leeds half, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picking up the ball soon after. The midfielder fed the ball through to Dennis Praet just inside the penalty area, a promising position for the Foxes but a situation Leeds still had relative control of.
Comments / 0