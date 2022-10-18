ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Looking for red beans and rice in Shreveport? Here's some places that serve it.

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Red beans and rice is a Louisiana Creole cuisine staple that many households make throughout the year. It's an easy recipe that's inexpensive and rooted in tradition, in addition to being a comfort food that will make you feel right at home.

If you're looking for a place to go get the dish so you don't have to cook, here are some places in Shreveport where you can find it.

Sam's Southern Eatery

In 2008 the Shreveport location opened up with the goal to serve special recipes and prove that restaurants can provide dishes with amazing flavor and huge portions at a reasonable price.

The menu has everything you could want out of a classic southern restaurant. Start off your meal with fried green tomatoes, fried pickles or an appetizer sampler. Then follow it up with any of the amazing entrees like a variety of po'boys, crab cakes or the liver and gizzards all with the option to have the famous red beans and rice on the side.

Sam's Southern Eatery is located at 6122 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport and open every day 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

This Shreveport restaurant brings delicious seafood with authentic Cajun soul and has been voted one of the best places to get crawfish in Louisiana. Sit back and relax with a cold beer in the rustic atmosphere over a plate of great food.

There's not one thing on this vast menu that doesn't sound good and all of it is classic Louisiana staples that are sure to stick to the ribs. From gumbo, jambalaya and crawfish etouffee to stuffed shrimp, fried alligator or frog legs to red beans and rice, you'll have a hard time choosing.

Crawdaddy's Kitchen is located at 9370 Mansfield Rd. and open Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Jacquelyn's Cafe

This Shreveport diner is a local favorite for good reason. While well-known and loved for made-from-scratch pies and pans of classic bread pudding made with Gambino's French bread.

For 35 years Jacquelyn's has been serving up Louisiana Creole classics like chicken and sausage jambalaya, shrimp etouffee and the house recipe red beans and rice.

Jacquelyn's Cafe is located at 1324 Louisiana Ave. and is open Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Frank's Louisiana Seafood

Chef Frank Harris IV and businessman Brian Flournoy opened Frank's in 2017 that uses the freshest seafood, meats and produce available while making every dish from scratch with authentic Louisiana recipes.

The menu takes classics and makes them a little more upscale and has options like pecan-crusted redfish, crawfish etouffee made with basmati rice and Creole fried chicken with gravy. Don't miss out on the classics like gumbo made with duck, andouille and tasso or red beans and rice.

Frank's Louisiana Kitchen is located at 1023 Provenance Place Blvd. in Suite 200 and is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

