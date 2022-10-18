ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront

A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Trunk Or Treat Events In The Kalamazoo Area

I remember the first time I heard the words trunk-or-treat as a kid, they kind of scared me if I'm being honest. All I could imagine was adults in the back of their cars luring children in with candy. Isn't that the number one scenario they tell children to avoid?
KALAMAZOO, MI
1470 WFNT

The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See how Grand Rapids residents chose to spend $2 million in their neighborhoods

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The public has spoken on how they’d like to spend $2 million across the city’s three wards. Grand Rapids officials on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unveiled the results of the voting portion of the city’s participatory budgeting pilot, where city leaders set aside $2 million to be spent on projects pitched by the public and selected by residents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI
