Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The REAL Santa Claus Lives Near Grand Rapids and We Have His 2022 Schedule
Pssst…I’ve got some Super Secret Santa Intel for You. The real Santa lives in … Lowell, MI. I know. He’s supposed to be running a massive operation at the North Pole, and may be he does, but at night, he lays his head on his pillow in West Michigan, right next to his beloved Mrs. Claus.
The Hunt for the Best Tacos, Ramen, Bagels & Other Mouth-Watering GR Area Delights is ON!
Where is the Best Restaurant Food in Greater Grand Rapids?. We’re on the hunt for the best tacos and pancakes around town and we know that the best referrals are from locals who have been there. So tell us, where do you go on a Sunday for the best...
Queer-Owned Beauty Bar Opens To Help Grand Rapids Residents Share Their Inner Beauty With The World
The west side of Grand Rapids has upgraded in an inclusive way!. Located at 940 West Fulton Street, BLND Beauty Bar (pronunced blend) has officially opened its door to help share Grand Rapids residents' inner with the world. The owners, Jess Carae and Ris Ma are challenging the stuffy idea...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront
A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
WOOD
These 10 local West Michigan events and activities will boost your Halloween spirit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween is coming up on Monday, Oct. 31, and it’s time to get into the spooky spirit if you haven’t already! This year, many organizations, communities and businesses are hosting fun events to ring in the Fall holiday! Below is a list of unique attractions and activities to take on.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
WOOD
Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
Trunk Or Treat Events In The Kalamazoo Area
I remember the first time I heard the words trunk-or-treat as a kid, they kind of scared me if I'm being honest. All I could imagine was adults in the back of their cars luring children in with candy. Isn't that the number one scenario they tell children to avoid?
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Lab report finds multiple types of mold at a Lansing apartment
Kyra Woodson and her family moved into Plumtree Apartments in April. Today, she’s left wiping tears from her daughter's eyes after being forced to leave.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
'Lost Water Bottles of Summertime' display goes viral
When the Kent District Library - Caledonia Township Branch didn't have an idea for their community display case for the month of October, they weren't sure what to do.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Sparrow nurse awarded for speaking up, saving new mom’s life
A nurse was awarded the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating for a patient.
Lowell woman tries to get money back after contractor never builds shed
The contractor, Jesus Banuelos, told FOX 17 it sounded like a scam but denied knowing the homeowner, Cynthia Stephens, who hopes to get her money back.
See how Grand Rapids residents chose to spend $2 million in their neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The public has spoken on how they’d like to spend $2 million across the city’s three wards. Grand Rapids officials on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unveiled the results of the voting portion of the city’s participatory budgeting pilot, where city leaders set aside $2 million to be spent on projects pitched by the public and selected by residents.
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
