Houston Chronicle

Why Minute Maid's right field seats are sparkling gold at Astros' games

If you've noticed a sea of gold in right field at Minute Maid Park during the 2022 ALCS, you're not alone. Shiny specs have been shown on broadcasts throughout the first two games of the Houston Astros series against the New York Yankees, and if you're in the stands, the sparkles beyond the right field fence are impossible to ignore. What exactly is happening out there? We finally have our answer.
HOUSTON, TX
Astros' legend Roy Oswalt throws out first pitch before ALCS Game 2

Another ALCS game on Thursday called for an appearance from another Houston Astros legend at Minute Maid Park. Former Houston ace Roy Oswalt threw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park before Game 2 of the ALCS, and he fired a fastball past Astros mascot Orbit. Oswalt still seemed to have plenty of speed behind the ball as he reared and fired from a familiar surface.
Astros players up for top defensive honor

Jeremy Peña hasn't looked like a typical rookie throughout his first season in the big leagues, something that is reflected in a recent honor the Houston Astros shortstop received. Peña was named one of three finalists 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award at the shortstop position on Thursday, joining one...
HOUSTON, TX
Who roots for the backup? When it's Taylor Heinicke, just about everyone.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Legend of Taylor Heinicke was almost born in St. Louis. It was February 2020, around the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and merely a week into the inaugural season of the rebooted XFL. Heinicke, a former Old Dominion standout, was the backup quarterback for the St. Louis BattleHawks in their season-opening win over the Dallas Renegades.
WASHINGTON, DC

