ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!

Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!. A story in The Hill talks about it... Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving

If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Would You Stay at This Haunted Hotel in Southeast Minnesota?

There is a hotel in southeast Minnesota that couples often book when they are seeking a romantic getaway. It is a beautiful place that was built way back in 1875. The historic hotel sits next to the Mississippi River and has 67 Victorian rooms and a really great restaurant available for guests.
Y-105FM

Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps

Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location

One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?

It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota

Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy