Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Popular Hair Care Products Recalled In Minnesota Due To Cancer Causing Agent
Heads up if dry shampoo products are a must-have item in your bathroom. A huge recall was just issued throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout the nation due to a cancer-causing agent that was found in a very long list of popular products produced by the Unilever Company. Huge...
Don’t Miss Out: Minnesota Fall Colors Final Push to Peak This Weekend
FOMO is the fear of missing out, and the fear is real in Minnesota as this season's fall colors hang on for their final days of peak colors of the annual autumn display. This year's drought is being blamed for less-than-usual spectacular fall colors across our state, although some maples have blown me away with vibrant color this fall.
AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!
Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!. A story in The Hill talks about it... Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with...
8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
Would You Stay at This Haunted Hotel in Southeast Minnesota?
There is a hotel in southeast Minnesota that couples often book when they are seeking a romantic getaway. It is a beautiful place that was built way back in 1875. The historic hotel sits next to the Mississippi River and has 67 Victorian rooms and a really great restaurant available for guests.
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
Zinger! The 6.5 Times SNL Targeted Minnesota (VIDEOS)
We're just a few days past Saturday Night Live's 47th Anniversary, so it's the perfect time to remember some of the times Minnesota has been mentioned or made fun of on SNL. 6 1/2 Times SNL Mentioned or Made Fun of Minnesota. Fly High Duluth!. A local band, led by...
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Arson Fires During George Floyd Riots
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A federal judge today sentenced a Rochester man to 6 1/2 years in prison for an arson conviction stemming from the rioting that followed the death of George Floyd. 36-year-old José Angel Felan was also ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution. Felan entered a...
