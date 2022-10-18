Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
wnypapers.com
Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities
When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
Erie County Water Authority rates increasing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
With new site set to open soon, Pita Gourmet has ambitions for the future
AMHERST, N.Y. — As they prepare to open a new site on Sheridan Drive in Amherst next month, the co-owners of Pita Gourmet already have their eyes on another site in 2023. A mid-November opening is planned at 3122 Sheridan Drive at Alberta Drive, where Benderson Development has built a three-store plaza on the site once home to Alice’s Kitchen.
Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural
A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
Cedarland Development lands its first Delaware Avenue building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cedarland Development Group has landed its first Delaware Avenue property — the former Emerald South nursing home — and will turn it into market-rate apartments. Plans for the vacant, 54,540-square-foot building at 1175 Delaware Ave. will see it renovated into at least 70 market-rate...
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: Lancaster Square Addition
Lancaster Square, the former Gates Circle Hospital site, is getting a substantial addition. TM Montante Development is proposing redevelopment of the southernmost portion of the Buffalo Homeopathic Hospital (HHC) structure that includes a seven-story addition that includes apartments and retail space. TM Montante’s latest project on the campus is south of the 80-unit affordable housing component that Belmont Housing is undertaking in the Buffalo Homeopathic Hospital’s three northernmost buildings.
Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space. The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional...
Modesty Marketplace hold official rebranding Thursday night
AMHERST, N.Y. — We're celebrating a local boutique in Amherst. Modesty Marketplace is located at 4498 Main St in Amherst and offers modest clothing for women. The owner Julie Algubani says she started the store to provide a more inclusive shopping experience, especially for Muslim Americans like herself. She...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Covanta Looking to Take in Additional 150 Tons of Trash Per Day at Niagara Transfer Site
Covanta Environmental Solutions has requested to take up to 200 tons of waste per day and stay open until 10 p.m. six days per week in a recent application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Truck traffic at the site would likely double from 10 to 20 trucks per day, if the DEC grants the permit change, company officials said.
chautauquatoday.com
Walgreens Closing Its Dunkirk Store in November
A national pharmacy chain will be closing the doors on its Dunkirk location next month. In an e-mail to WDOE News Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Walgreens confirmed that the last day of operation for its store at 327 Main Street will be Monday, November 14th. Here is the full...
buffalospree.com
Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal
RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
Closing reveals sale price, buyer of Cole Beasley's Orchard Park home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has officially closed on the deal to sell his Orchard Park house, selling it for 16.3% more than what he paid for it three years ago. According to Oct. 17 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Kenneth...
Proposed tax cuts on heating fuel in Erie County struck down
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A proposal to cut taxes on heating fuel in Erie County didn't make it through the county legislature. 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley reported that the proposal would have removed the nearly 5% tax Erie County collects on natural gas and home heating fuels. Specifically,...
Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
North Tonawanda Police Department receives grant for equipment needs
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Thursday, state assemblyman Bill Conrad was in North Tonawanda to announce new funding for the city police department. That $125,000 grant will include security upgrades to police headquarters, new mounted radar units, a swat truck computer, and improvements to the police department's gun range.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0