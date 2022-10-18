ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities

When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Water Authority rates increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural

A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Big Reveal: Lancaster Square Addition

Lancaster Square, the former Gates Circle Hospital site, is getting a substantial addition. TM Montante Development is proposing redevelopment of the southernmost portion of the Buffalo Homeopathic Hospital (HHC) structure that includes a seven-story addition that includes apartments and retail space. TM Montante’s latest project on the campus is south of the 80-unit affordable housing component that Belmont Housing is undertaking in the Buffalo Homeopathic Hospital’s three northernmost buildings.
News 4 Buffalo

Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Modesty Marketplace hold official rebranding Thursday night

AMHERST, N.Y. — We're celebrating a local boutique in Amherst. Modesty Marketplace is located at 4498 Main St in Amherst and offers modest clothing for women. The owner Julie Algubani says she started the store to provide a more inclusive shopping experience, especially for Muslim Americans like herself. She...
AMHERST, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Walgreens Closing Its Dunkirk Store in November

A national pharmacy chain will be closing the doors on its Dunkirk location next month. In an e-mail to WDOE News Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Walgreens confirmed that the last day of operation for its store at 327 Main Street will be Monday, November 14th. Here is the full...
DUNKIRK, NY
buffalospree.com

Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal

RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
AMHERST, NY
