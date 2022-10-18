ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: Rebuilding efforts continue at Fox Elementary eight months after fire

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board received an update on Fox Elementary School during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, including photos of current rebuilding and clean-up efforts.

The school, which is on the 2300 block of Hanover Avenue in the Fan, was heavily damaged by a fire in February. Clean up began at the school in May and a redesign plan was fast-tracked by the school board in June.

While debris continues to be removed from the school, improvements have already been made. All outside wall bracings have been installed, and inside demolition will be complete within the next four to five weeks, according to the report given at the meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTa54_0idckXs100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtEgr_0idckXs100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ato0S_0idckXs100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GsSA_0idckXs100
Photos presented to the Richmond School Board on Monday, Oct. 17, displaying rebuilding efforts at Fox Elementary School. Credit: Richmond Public Schools.

Plans are also in place for a temporary roof, and fire flow testing will begin soon so a new sprinkler system can be designed.

Meetings have also been held with Richmond Public Schools to determine what departments should be included in the school’s design. Suggested departments include a clinic, physical education, art, music, a library and school nutrition, among others.

Additional meetings are planned to receive input from teachers, the Exceptional Education Department, and other academic staff.

