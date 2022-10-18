ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Saturday, October 22nd Weather

Expect sunny and breezy weather today. Winds gust up to 35 mph ahead of a cold front arriving overnight. Rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains is possible Sunday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for a low of 41. The San Luis...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Leadville’s Tabor Opera House Hosting Open House Saturday

The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation invites all community members to join them for a free Open House Saturday, Oct. 22nd, from noon to 3pm. The Tabor will be open to free self-guided tours, and guests may explore the theater, museum, and ballroom. Tabor staff and board members will be welcoming guests, sharing news of rehabilitation progress, and asking for feedback on 2023 programming ideas.
LEADVILLE, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon

For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
MONTROSE, CO
KXRM

Man hospitalized after Cañon City shooting

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an incident involving a man with a gun and shots fired in Cañon City, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), at around 8:26 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the area of the […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's an investigation underway in Cañon City following a shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff's deputies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of the Country Green apartments at 3065 E. Hwy. 50 at 8:26 a.m. on reports of a man with a gun. At The post Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Prescribed burn project underway in Park County

The Wilson prescribed burn project is underway in Park County. The burn is south of Lake George and east of County Road 61. This is in Park County but near the Park/Teller County line. Smoke will be visible in Park and Teller Counties for the next week at least. The...
PARK COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida Football Falls to Pagosa Springs 33-14

The Salida Spartans take a tough lose on the road to the Pagosa Springs Pirates 33-14. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Chaffee County Public Health to End Covid-19 Dashboard

Chaffee County Public Health has decided to sunset its local Covid-19 dashboard effective today. For months, the only data that has been updated is hospital capacity and deaths due to Covid, and as Covid-19 is normalized and becomes part of our lives, the data reported on in the past does not have the same meaning as it once did.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns

Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Fremont County

An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following an incident Thursday morning, Oct. 20th. Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Country Green apartments in Canon City for a man with a gun. The man brandished a firearm and was shot by the responding deputy and was taken to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Buena Vista Football Defeats Olathe 56-8

The Buena Vista Demons leave with a huge win over the Olathe Pirates with a final score of 56-8. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
BUENA VISTA, CO
KXRM

Three men arrested in criminal poaching investigation

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to […]
PARK COUNTY, CO

