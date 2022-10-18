ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne, VT

Madeleine Kunin: I lost my indoor cat to the wild outdoors for 11 days. It was my fault.

By Madeleine May Kunin
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xw8zT_0idckJl500
Madeleine Kunin shares her Wake Robin retirement community apartment in Shelburne with her cat, Kitty. Photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

Madeleine M. Kunin, who was a three-term governor of Vermont, is the author of “Coming of Age: My Journey to the Eighties.”

I lost my indoor cat to the wild outdoors for 11 days. It was my fault.

My sadness was sudden and overwhelming. I had turned into the clichéd person I used to make fun of — ”the old lady and her cat.”

It happened just two days before the Jewish holiday, Rosh Hashanah. I had cooked two ironware pots of brisket that did not fit in my refrigerator. I carried them — one by one — out of the kitchen onto a table on my deck to cool. I closed the sliding door on the pitch-dark night.

What I failed to realize was that my cat — officially named Gina, but simply called Kitty — had snuck out into the cold autumn night.

Not until the next afternoon did I realize that Kitty was missing in action. She had often hidden in strange places in the house. I tried not to worry.

Soon, a family search took over. Two of my sons, on separate occasions, plus my 3-year-old grandson Thomas, called “Kitty” as they tramped through the woods near my house. A friend put Kitty on the local listserv and my son Adam announced my lost cat online.

Wherever I went, many people in my Wake Robin community asked me about my cat and I would shake my head back and forth, silently.

Do raccoons kill cats? It must have been a raccoon who had a taste for the brisket taken from one of the pots with its lid ajar.

Someone thought they saw my cat and we searched in other places.

Then, one late afternoon, I thought I saw my cat running away. I called her, and she was gone. She had a white spot on her tail, just like my cat.

In desperation, I called the Humane Society. “How do I get my cat back? I think she’s spooked.”

“We can lend you a Havahart trap,” they suggested.

“Great!” I replied in a hopeful voice.

I got the trap, figured out how it worked, put cat food back into the rear of the trap, and left for the evening of the high holiday service of Yom Kippur.

When Adam and I returned and had just walked in the door, he said, “Let’s check the trap.” I was skeptical.

Suddenly, we heard crazy meowing. She was caught in the trap.

“You’re sure it’s your cat?”

The white spot on her tail!

Happiness exploded inside me. I laughed and cried at the same time.

This old lady had her cat back.

Oh, joy!

Read the story on VTDigger here: Madeleine Kunin: I lost my indoor cat to the wild outdoors for 11 days. It was my fault. .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Valley Reporter

Tom Mehuron finally speaks!

Tom Mehuron was the owner and manager of Mehuron’s Market for just over 40 years. Last year he passed the baton to his stepson, Bruce Hyde Jr. who is the fourth generation of family to continuously own and operate the business. He and the Mehuron family are a big part of the history of this Valley. It has taken me a year and a half, however, to get my husband to be one of the subjects of my articles. He finally relented on a rainy day at camp when there wasn’t much else to do. But when he started reminiscing, he went on for a while, “Waitsfield in the 60s wasn’t much different than driving through downtown Roxbury now. One small store. A bunch of people doing whatever they could to make a living. And not a lot of fancy houses. Of course, we had a more scenic village but car-traffic-wise, not much different.
WAITSFIELD, VT
mountaintimes.info

Saturday morning routine back in the ’50s

The morning host of a local radio station who is fairly new to Rutland said he sees signs on buildings for businesses that are no longer open. He named a few of them and invited people to tell him what they miss about not being able to go to these places. Perhaps he wanted to know what he is missing out on!
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

John Vibber, teacher, fly fisherman, grandfather

John Vibber was born Dec. 4, 1943 in Holden, Massachusetts. His parents, Donald Champlin Vibber and Eloise Margeurite Vibber (nee Cram), raised him in Auburn, Massachusetts for the first seventeen years of his life. He graduated from Rutland High School in Vermont and received his BS at the University of Vermont in 1966 after finishing his Senior Honors Project and working summers for the Lake Champlain Studies Program. In 1968 he received his MS from UVM and completed the course work for his doctorate.
AUBURN, MA
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking Near Burlington VT: 20 Top Hikes Near Burlington

I’m not sure about you, but whenever I think of the perfect hiking expedition, I find myself debating between cave, mountain or forest hikes. Thankfully, you can experience all of the above when hiking near Burlington VT!. You are reading: Hikes near burlington vt | Hiking Near Burlington VT:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Marbone, the future of the Adirondack Park

You’ll notice a new byline in this week’s issue of the Lake Placid News. And before you ask: No, we didn’t hire a new staff writer at our sister newspaper, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. It’s just that Aaron Cerbone is a new man. He’s now Aaron Marbone.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Addison Independent

Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7

A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that’s been identified as a logical spot for housing development. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Digging into Moriah’s mining history

On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
MORIAH, NY
Addison Independent

Starksboro farmer uses ‘retro’ practices

When thinking about the future of farming, Starksboro farmer Kerry Kurt believes the key to success lies in the past. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
STARKSBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
SCHROON LAKE, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn

LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mountaintimes.info

Working on the train from Vermont to New York City

Editor’s note: Bill McKibben is an internationally known climate activist and writer who lives in Ripton. I am writing this dispatch from a southbound train, which left Middlebury at midday and is making its way — not too fast, not too slow — through Rutland and toward Penn Station in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy