hypebeast.com
Norse Projects' Second FW22 Delivery Explores Its Nordic Roots
Making its debut earlier this year, Danish design studio Norse Projects’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection melds classic Americana styles with a dash of Nordic flair. The brand headed to the mountaintops for its first seasonal delivery, parting ways to Scotland’s northern coastline for its second drop. Entitled “On Northern...
hypebeast.com
Every Item Dropping From Balenciaga's adidas Spring 2023 Collection
Balenciaga can’t stay away from the headlines, and it’s not going anywhere as the Demna-helmed French house has just unveiled its full collaborative collection with. . First seen during its Spring 2023 runway show that took over the New York Stock Exchange, this new offering differs ever so slightly from what was originally released back in May, opting to deliver a more comprehensive selection of runway-debuted garments and accessories alongside some previously-seen pieces.
hypebeast.com
Nike Officially Announces Its Día de Muertos “Somos Familia” Footwear Collection
One admirable tradition of is that it never overlooks cultural celebrations. With the start of November coming up, the brand has taken the initiative to highlight the forthcoming Día de Muertos festivities by revealing a special collection that celebrates the annual Mexican commemoration. Four silhouettes alongside matching apparel items are integrated into this capsule, all of which lean into the “Somos Familia” motif which describes the unbreakable bond of families and memories.
hypebeast.com
dunhill Strides Confidently Into FW22 With a New Focus and a Sharp Collection
Since Mark Weston took over the helm as Creative Director at dunhill in 2018, the British luxury label has seen a resurgence in its creativity and modern approach to menswear. Established as a fine tailoring, leather goods and accessories brand that was founded by Alfred Dunhill over 120 years ago, dunhill has been noted for its bespoke suits, automobile accessories, renowned fragrance and for introducing an early version of the gas butane cigarette lighter (adopted by 007’s James Bond).
hypebeast.com
eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Unveils New 574 Sneakers With New Balance
EYe Junya Watanabe MAN reunites with New Balance to bring the iconic New Balance 574 sneakers in three new winter-ready colorways. Draped in suede and doused in wintry hues, the instantly recognizable silhouette comes with New Balance’s signature “N” logos on the sides. Equipped with the classic “NB” logos decked across the tongue tabs, eYe-branded heel tabs and co-branded insoles. The sneakers are fitted with soft ENCAP midsoles for comfort and impact absorption.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
hypebeast.com
Nike Terminator High Gets Fitted With "Noble Green" Uppers
Much like other brands in the sportswear world today, will often supplement its collaborative releases with a flurry of general release colorways to keep the momentum of its silhouettes going strong. Earlier this year, the brand previewed a new Nike Terminator High capsule alongside COMME des GARÇONS Homme, and it has since been gradually unveiling inline colorways in the latter half of the year. And now its repertoire is getting further expanded with a brand new “Noble Green” colorway that has just emerged by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com
Nike SFB 6" Boots Return With a Versatile "Black/Light Taupe" Arrangement
As the weather temperatures descend and the leaves start to morph into their warm red, yellow and orange ensembles, street fashion also start to make a transition. For the fall and winter seasons, boots tend to make more consistent appearances, so Nike has elected to bring back its SFB 6” silhouette in a brand new “Black/Light Taupe” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Social Status Announces Release of Second Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Playground" Colorway
Has continued to provide Social Status the opportunity to utilize its great storytelling abilities with the release of several sneakers throughout 2022. Focusing especially on the Air Max Penny 1 and 2, the duo has brought new life to the old school silhouette. Now, following the first Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” release, the “White/Blue” colorway is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Ready Boisterous, Bootleg-Inspired Apparel Collection
Cactus Plant Flea Market and have established a strongly-defined visual language for their apparel collections: big logos, bold colors, boisterous details, baggy cuts and bootleg inspirations. Since their first co-created clothing drop in 2019, they’ve honed in the ethos even further and their latest collection, just revealed on Nike SNKRS is proof of concept for their signature look, spotlighted in a lookbook that stars Dexter Navy and was shot in Egypt.
hypebeast.com
Union Osaka and SUPERVSN Launch New Capsule Collab
Already having a strong relationship as two brands that have partnered before, Union Tokyo and Gavin Mathieu’s Supervsn Studios have teamed up again to celebrate the opening of Union’s new Osaka store. The two brands have launched a new capsule collection that ties back to Supervsn’s previous cultural...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Presents Collaborative Reebok LT Court Hemp
Teased earlier this week, London-based streetwear label Maharishi and Reebok are teaming up for the second time this year. In June, the duo outfitted the Classic Legacy AZ in a militaristic “Subdued” colorway. Now, following Maharishi’s FW22 collection launch, the collaborative LT Court Hemp is on its way.
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST Magazine Explores "The Frontiers Issue" Landscape Through an Installation Exhibition
As the 30th edition of HYPEBEAST Magazine circulates the globe, it now looks to further immerse readers into The Frontiers Issue, exploring the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do, and more, through an exhibition stationed at HBX New York. Celebrating fashion, footwear, art and music, the...
hypebeast.com
Valentino Looks Back to the Future With Its New VLogo Toile Iconographe
Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to take Valentino to new heights, doubling down on his maximally minimalistic “Unboxing Valentino” SS23 runway show as the Creative Director officially reveals the house’s new VLogo — a new Toile Iconographe. Seen dominantly throughout the aforementioned runway show — growing not just...
hypebeast.com
Nike MAGs, a DeLorean and A "Jet Suit" Star In Crep Protect's 'Back to the Future' Tribute
October 21 is Back to the Future Day, named as such because it’s a date with great significance in the BTTF series: Marty McFly and Doc Brown arrive in the future on October 21, 2015. Back to the Future has great significance in the sneaker world as well thanks to a special pair of.
hypebeast.com
O Yeong-Su of ‘Squid Game' Rocks Balenciaga x adidas in Latest Issue of 'Arena Homme+ Korea'
South Korean dystopian drama series, Squid Game has broken records and swept awards ever since its release on Netflix in fall 2021. Following the success of the series, many of its cast also garnered global media attention. Actor O Yeong-su bagged home a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his performance in portraying the secret mastermind and Player 001 in the series. Now, adding another achievement to the veteran actor’s resume, the 78 years old O Yeong-su graced the pages in Arena Homme+ Korea’s coming November issue.
hypebeast.com
Edwin Escapes to Nature for FW22
Tokyo-based brand Edwin is back for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a new collection that escapes to nature. Inspired by adventure and centering on outdoor beauty, the offering is complete with outerwear, multicolored knitwear, hoodies, nylon quilted pants, technical coordinating sets, flannels, T-shirts and more. Outerwear serves as a collection mainstay with natural-colored puffer jackets, an infrared nature graphic print jacket, fleece quarter zips and light plaid jackets.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Force 1 Low Retro Comes Dressed in "Light Smoke Grey"
Loves to take familiar and classic color schemes and rework them with various materials or constructions to generate revitalized footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low. The Swoosh is currently working with its “color of the month” and for October, it’s “Light Smoke Grey.”
