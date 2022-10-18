Two women died when a car attempting to make a U-turn collided with a semitruck Tuesday morning in the Upper Valley, El Paso police said.

The car's driver, Michelle Lira, 37, and passenger Blanca Lira, 59, both of Sunland Park, New Mexico, died in the collision at about 8:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Artcraft Road by Upper Valley Road, police said.

Lira was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion eastbound on Artcraft when she attempted to make a U-turn in front of a tractor-trailer driven by a 30-year-old Michael Thomas Denney of East El Paso, police said.

The driver of the Fusion failed to yield the right of way and the car was hit by the semitruck, police said. The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the wreck.

The front of the semitruck hit the side of a white car with New Mexico license plates that was crushed in the impact, according to images shared by Channel 14-KFOX. Black barriers that police use to help block the public from viewing bodies also could be seen at the scene.

The names of the passenger and the truck driver had not been released by police on Wednesday.

There have now been 57 traffic-related deaths in El Paso compared with 54 at this time last year, according to Police Department figures.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two women die in semitruck collision in El Paso's Upper Valley