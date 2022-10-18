ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Two women die in semitruck collision in El Paso's Upper Valley

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Two women died when a car attempting to make a U-turn collided with a semitruck Tuesday morning in the Upper Valley, El Paso police said.

The car's driver, Michelle Lira, 37, and passenger Blanca Lira, 59, both of Sunland Park, New Mexico, died in the collision at about 8:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Artcraft Road by Upper Valley Road, police said.

Lira was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion eastbound on Artcraft when she attempted to make a U-turn in front of a tractor-trailer driven by a 30-year-old Michael Thomas Denney of East El Paso, police said.

The driver of the Fusion failed to yield the right of way and the car was hit by the semitruck, police said. The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the wreck.

Environment: Hudspeth community seeks answers on El Paso sewage sludge

The front of the semitruck hit the side of a white car with New Mexico license plates that was crushed in the impact, according to images shared by Channel 14-KFOX. Black barriers that police use to help block the public from viewing bodies also could be seen at the scene.

The names of the passenger and the truck driver had not been released by police on Wednesday.

There have now been 57 traffic-related deaths in El Paso compared with 54 at this time last year, according to Police Department figures.

Tragic Tuesday: El Paso toddler dies after run over by father in driveway of Lower Valley home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORyv6_0idckAoY00

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two women die in semitruck collision in El Paso's Upper Valley

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Multi-car collision shuts down I-10 East at Cotton; crash involves two semis

UPDATE: All lanes on I-10 East shut down Friday night after a five-vehicle collision occurred involving two semi-trucks. Traffic was cleared early Saturday morning. All lanes have since been open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Injuries are currently unknown. The identity of the people involved in this collision is also unknown. This story will be updated […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano

EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old Fort Bliss Soldier has been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting Sunday at the 8500 block of Dyer. Pvt. Craig Trevion Gooding, of Fort Bliss, is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Jewllian Maurer, also of Fort Bliss. Fort Bliss officials...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy