Ash Jurberg

Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viral

Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano, Texas, has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the show. Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, attended the all-ages brunch show at the restaurant/bar Ebb & Flow in Shops at Legacy on the weekend.
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this. “It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan County Patrol Deputy Dylan Phillips. It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant. “Dispatch had sounded...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police end search for critical missing teen

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Travel trailer catches fire in Krum, 1 confirmed dead

KRUM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Krum fire officials confirmed that an elderly man was killed this morning after a trailer caught fire on Wednesday morning.The Assistant Chief of the Krum Fire Department, Adam North, said that on Oct. 19, 2022 at about 10 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of travel-sized trailer engulfed in flames.When they arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire, but found an elderly man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have yet to release his name and cause of death.Nobody else was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
KRUM, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A drone helped deputies catch a wanted man who ran from deputies overnight in Marshall County. Sheriff Donald Yow said around 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop passenger Zachary Jones ran off near the intersection of Highway 70B and McDuffee Road south of Kingston. So...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Hard freeze in store Wednesday morning

SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- Record low temperatures are possible Wednesday morning as Texoma gears up for its first freeze of the season. A freeze warning is in place for all of our Texoma counties until 9 am. Low temperatures will range from 23 degrees to 31 degrees across Southern Oklahoma...
SHERMAN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten

The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
MANNSVILLE, OK
