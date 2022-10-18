Read full article on original website
Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake
There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids
Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack, 77, of Schaller
Funeral services for 77-year-old Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack of Schaller will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller with burial at Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is...
Patty Shirk, 67, of Emmetsburg
Services for 67-year-old Patty Shirk of Emmetsburg will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the fuenral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin
Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
Ruth Miller, 92, of Ruthven
Services for 92-year-old Ruth Miller of Ruthven will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Prairie Lakes Model Railroad Show Coming to Clay County Regional Events Center
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Model train enthusiasts will want to make a trip to Spencer this weekend to experience a show that is only seen a couple of times a year. Jay Davis is part of the group putting on the display at the Clay County Regional Events Center on Saturday. He tells us the day will be filled with opportunities to both view some train set-ups and also learn how to build one of your own.
Spencer Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Cross Country team goes to Humboldt Wednesday afternoon for the Boys and Girls Class 3A State Qualifying Meet. In order to Qualify for the State Meet, an individual runner must place in the top 15 of their State Qualifying Race or be a part of a team between 5 and 7 runners that placed in the top 3 of the Team standings.
Coaches Preview: Spencer Tigers @ Storm Lake Football
Storm Lake, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers take on the Storm Lake Tornadoes Friday night on the road. Spencer is coming off of a loss to LeMars that snapped a 6 game winning streak, and delayed the Tigers sealing up the District Championship for another week. Spencer got beat up with some injuries a week ago, but Coach Jim Tighe is confident in the players that will be filling in this week.
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Class 1A and 2A State Qualifying Meet Results
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It was a pretty successful afternoon for Regional Cross Country teams as they competed at State Qualifying meets. For the Class 1A site of Central Springs, West Bend-Mallard’s Tyra Schupbach placed 5th with a time of 20:07.36 to qualify for the state meet. In the Boys race, GTRA’s Aiden Egertson is also on his way to Fort Dodge as he placed 13th with a time of 17:48.41.
Wildcats beat Spencer, Advance to Semi-Finals
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Volleyball Team would travel to Humboldt on Tuesday night for the Class 3A Regional Quarter Finals. In set 1, Spencer hung tight, but Humboldt was able to come away with aa 25-22 victory to take a 1 set to nothing lead. Humboldt...
Regional High School Football Schedule: 10/21/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Regional Football contests. Class 4A District 1 is wrapping up the regular season tonight with Denison-Schleswig going to Webster City and LeMars visiting Fort Dodge. In Class 3A District 1 Sioux Center will meet #10 MOC-Floyd Valley in...
Coaches Preview: Class A Round of 32 North Union @ Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Hartley, Ia (KICD) – The playoffs have arrived for the small schools and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are gearing up for a deep run in to November this season. First they will have to get past North Union who comes in at 5-3 on the year and finished 4th in a tough Class A District 2. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Coach Jay Eilers talked about the Warriors offensive ability.
Iowa State Patrol Gives Basic Safety Reminders For National Teen Driver Safety Week
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Patrol is once again putting out reminders on basic safety tips for those behind the wheel this time as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. Trooper Kevin Krull from Post 6 in Spencer says it all starts the topics that have been...
Cherokee School Board President Discusses Plan To Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– The Cherokee Board of Education passed a measure on Monday to arm select staff members with firearms as an added security feature in event of an incident involving a weapon on school grounds. Board President Jody Thomas spoke with KICD’s Nikki Thunder about the plan that...
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
Sports Schedule: 10/19/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Sports this afternoon. The 3A and 4A State Qualfiying Meets are this afternoon at 5 different sites per class. In Volleyball, Spirit Lake goes to Sheldon for the Class 3A Region 1 Semi Final. Estherville Lincoln Central is at Sioux Center for the same Region. Sibley-Ocheyedan hosts Boyden-Hull in the Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinal. West Bend-Mallard goes to Glidden-Ralston for the Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal. Emmetsburg will travel to North Union for the Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinal.
Early Voting Now Available For November’s Mid-Term Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The process to vote early either in person or via absentee ballot for the November Mid-Term Election is now available to Iowans. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke tells us those having requested an absentee ballot prior to Wednesday will be seeing them in their mailboxes very soon.
