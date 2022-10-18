ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Police: 17yo found with gun outside Crossgates Mall in Guilderland Saturday

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

GUILDERLAND – A 17-year-old has been arrested, accused of possessing a gun outside Crossgates Mall Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday when officers patrolling the area of the mall approached a juvenile outside who was acting suspiciously and appeared to have a weapon, police said in a release.

Further investigation determined the 17-year-old had a defaced and loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The juvenile, who was not identified due to his age, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The juvenile was arraigned in Albany County Youth Part Court and released to a parent, police said.

Community Policy