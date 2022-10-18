ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M

This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
High School Football PRO

Detroit, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Detroit teachers have an attendance problem

The Detroit Public Schools Community District has an issue with attendance, and it’s not just students who miss class. Detroit’s Superintendents Report from Oct. 11 reveals that teachers in Detroit have absenteeism issues. It placed the share of “Teachers with Excellent or Moderate Attendance” at 60.4% for the 2021-22 academic year. This is down from 83.8% in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic, the teacher rate was at 69.5% in 2018-19 and 82.6% in 2019-20.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed.  DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more.  Organizers said free parking will be...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit receives 90 applications for 60 available marijuana licenses, including retail

The city of Detroit received 90 applications for the 60 recreational marijuana licenses available in the first round, which include licenses for dispensaries, microbusinesses and consumption lounges. Fifty non-equity and 40 equity applications were submitted by the deadline of Oct. 1, with 28 of the 40 equity applicants qualifying for Detroit Legacy status as well, Kim James, director of Detroit's office of marijuana ventures and entrepreneurship, said Wednesday. ...
DETROIT, MI
New Pittsburgh Courier

Say Their Names: The Transgender peril in Detroit

Hayden Davis. Dede Ricks. They are the underreported, underrepresented, and often, tragically, overlooked – seemingly in life and in death. Davis, whose smile was bright, was not alone sadly in this type of death in Detroit. Dede Ricks, a 33-year-old Black transgender woman was also shot and killed in...
DETROIT, MI

