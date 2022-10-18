ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged in Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting that killed juvenile, injured 1 other

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek police announced the arrest of a homicide suspect Thursday evening in connection to the deadly shooting of a juvenile last month. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 20-year-old Auquan Grier in Florence on Thursday, according to GCPD. Grier was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center, where he is currently being held.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Registration for Berkeley Co. Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration for Berkeley County's annual Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday, October 20th, at 5 p.m. To avoid tax sales, 2021 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. (in person) on Friday, October 21st, by 11:59 p.m. online. The tax sale will be...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Moves' 6th annual Pedal & Panache coming in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Move's sixth annual Pedal & Panache is just two weeks away!. The event will be hosted at The Bower at Edmund's Oast Thursday, November 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pedal & Panache will have live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot to death in possible domestic incident on Bailey Drive: North Charleston police

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is dead following a shooting at a residence on Bailey Drive. North Charleston police responded to a home Wednesday evening shortly after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a possible disturbance, according to NCPD. When they arrived on scene, they found a man lying outside of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy