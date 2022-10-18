Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
abcnews4.com
City meets prerequisites to use $18.1 million grant toward Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is one step closer to better connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston, a spokesperson for the city announced on Thursday. In 2019, the city applied for and received a grant worth $18.1 million to be used toward the planning and construction...
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner police working 'multiple collisions' on US-52; Delays expected
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are at the scene of multiple collisions on US-52 between Rembert C Dennis Boulevard and the base of the bridge at Hwy 402, the Town of Moncks Corner announced on Facebook late Friday afternoon. Delays are expected as crews continue to...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's new bagel shop temporarily closes for electrical problem day after opening
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Ruby's New York Style Bagels held its highly anticipated grand opening in Mount Pleasant's Northcutt Plaza, with a line of guests flowing out of the small shop eager to get an authentic taste of the Empire State. One day later, Ruby's announced...
abcnews4.com
Jedburg resident wants to be heard by developers & Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — “We're going to have the city, a dense urban enclave, really thrust upon us and our back door," Bill Shelton said. Shelton says he chose to move to a rural area after retiring. His peace could change if a subdivision is put in...
abcnews4.com
Lanes reopen after car flips over on I-26 EB near Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:10pm): All lanes are now open. Crews are on the scene of a flipped-over car in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near Dorchester Road. Only one lane is currently open to drivers. There is no word yet on any injuries. This is a...
abcnews4.com
Temporary Cooper River Memorial Library location to close in November
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is preparing to close its temporary location in North Charleston to focus on the next phase of construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library (KSNC), which is expected to open in 2023, CCPL announced on Thursday. The Cooper...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged in Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting that killed juvenile, injured 1 other
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek police announced the arrest of a homicide suspect Thursday evening in connection to the deadly shooting of a juvenile last month. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 20-year-old Auquan Grier in Florence on Thursday, according to GCPD. Grier was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center, where he is currently being held.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. Highway 78 widening project phase will be complete in 6 to 9 months
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County started Phase 2B of its Highway 78 widening project about 18 months ago. It impacts a four-mile stretch of 78 from Highway 27 near Ridgeville down to Orangeburg Road. "It’s a combination really of multiple projects. There are capacity improvements with the...
abcnews4.com
Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Co. school bus involved in minor crash with 54 students on board, district says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County School District (GCSD) reported a minor bus incident on Waverly Road in front of Waccamaw Elementary following afternoon dismissal. A district official said a GCSD school bus failed to yield the right of way while turning out of the school parking lot.
abcnews4.com
Salvation Army extends Angel Tree signups for Thursday after Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Salvation Army has offered a makeup day for Angel Tree signups after temporarily closing registrations after Hurricane Ian. Interested persons can arrive at 2135 Ashley River Road on Thursday, October 20th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Salvation Army asks these documents be...
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, charged in shooting of juvenile at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting of a juvenile earlier this month, according to Charleston Police Department. Shanton Washington, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Original Story: 1 adult, 1...
abcnews4.com
Registration for Berkeley Co. Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration for Berkeley County's annual Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday, October 20th, at 5 p.m. To avoid tax sales, 2021 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. (in person) on Friday, October 21st, by 11:59 p.m. online. The tax sale will be...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Moves' 6th annual Pedal & Panache coming in November
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Move's sixth annual Pedal & Panache is just two weeks away!. The event will be hosted at The Bower at Edmund's Oast Thursday, November 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pedal & Panache will have live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
abcnews4.com
Man shot to death in possible domestic incident on Bailey Drive: North Charleston police
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is dead following a shooting at a residence on Bailey Drive. North Charleston police responded to a home Wednesday evening shortly after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a possible disturbance, according to NCPD. When they arrived on scene, they found a man lying outside of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abcnews4.com
Third suspect in Peppertree Lane murder arrested in Mexico, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported the third suspect involved in the murder of one and injuries of two others was arrested in Mexico and extradited to South Carolina. Police say Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was apprehended in Mexico and turned over to...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
