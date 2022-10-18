ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hJXH_0idci4X100

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.

A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said. “I felt good moving around, running around and throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and then that happened, so that was a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russell Wilson will miss Jets game with pulled hamstring

DENVER — (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start. Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson's playing...
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Can NIL help lift Black colleges? At heart of big-time athletics debate: 'That's not the HBCU mission'

Most problems don't have perfect solutions. Watching longtime former NCAA football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville belch out some heinous racism at a recent campaign event, seeing Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders on "60 Minutes" and watching Bronny James agree to several NIL deals have all had me thinking about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and how vital they are.
ALABAMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — With Formula's One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts...
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
137K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy