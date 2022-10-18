Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Pawn shop bust: Arrest warrants out for 14 people in alleged Buncombe Co. theft ring
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Arrest warrants have been served for the 14 people charged in an alleged organized theft ring operating out of a pawn shop in Arden. Following a weeks-long investigation, more than one dozen people are now charged with organized retail theft, a felony, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
my40.tv
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Arrest Report 10/14 – 10/20/22
Charles Jason Huskins, Pineola Street Burnsville, Nc 28714 Was Arrested For Felony Possession Methamphetamine On 10/15/22 $5,000.00 Secured Bond. Bo Odell Branch, Fruit Tree Lane Burnsville, Nc 28714 Was Arrested For Felony Maintain Vehicle Dwell, Felony Place Cs Possess Methamphetamine, Felony Sell Deliver Sch Ii Cs $50,000.00 Secured Bond. Orin...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on drug charges after police find more than 400 pounds of drugs, 13 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after finding more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Lynn Goldsmith, Jr. was arrested near the 90 block of Edgewood Road at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in North Asheville.
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered after North Carolina deputies bust theft ring
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to eight years in prison on second federal gun charge
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Fountain Inn man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the DOJ, 28-year-old Dishannon Matthew Luther Workman appeared in court where evidence showed...
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — SLED is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Easley, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The incident began Wednesday just before 6 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to a fight on Latham Street, according to Chief Deputy Chuck James with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
'I wasn't going with him': Upstate veteran recalls frightening involvement in officer involved shooting
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate veteran recalls his frightening involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Pickens Co. Wednesday night. It started as a normal evening for Isaiah McKinney. "I was on my way home from work coming from 123 and I turned onto kay drive. When I got...
No charges filed in crash that killed pedestrian
Spartanburg Police report no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian. That collision occured around 7:30PM Monday on East Main Street in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Woman arrested in deadly Walhalla stabbing, police say
WALHALLA, S.C. — A woman has been arrested in the murder of a man found stabbed to death earlier this week, according to Chief Tim Rice, with the Walhalla Police Department. Police said Lakeisha McLendon, 27, of Hartwell, Georgia, was taken into custody Wednesday night. Oconee County Coroner Karl...
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
WYFF4.com
14 charged after thousands of items recovered from pawn shop, deputies says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A weeklong investigation led to 14 arrested and charged in organized theft ring after authorities recovered over 4,000 items from a pawn shop, according to deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the items were recovered on Tuesday from Denny’s Jewelry...
my40.tv
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
my40.tv
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
my40.tv
Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man's life after noticing mail left untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man's mail went untouched for a day. “As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
