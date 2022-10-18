Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
Nan Whaley's the 'Debate Ohio Deserves Tour' comes to Dayton
The Tour stopped off at the Communications Workers of America union hall in Dayton. On-stage, there are two podiums – one for Whaley and one for the absent Gov. DeWine. Whaley spent the evening taking questions from curated comments from emails and from her audience. On the issue of...
wyso.org
Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Tim Ryan for forum
U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan treads familiar ground for his campaign: ending what he has called “stupid fights” in campaign ads and promoting working across the aisle. He also stressed the dangers of political extremism, particularly Republican candidates who have denied the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential Election.
wyso.org
Ohio Election 2022: Frank LaRose and Chelsea Clark run for Ohio Secretary of State
The integrity of Ohio’s elections and the future of the state’s redistricting process have been key issues in the race for secretary of state between Republican incumbent Frank LaRose and Democratic candidate Chelsea Clark. The secretary of state keeps track of business filings and campaign finance records. The...
wyso.org
Ohio Election 2022: Keith Faber and Taylor Sappington run for Ohio Auditor
Republican incumbent Keith Faber and Democratic candidate Taylor Sappington say they both have plans to bring about accountability and transparency as Ohio’s auditor, but disagree on the scope of the office’s authority. The auditor is the state’s chief compliance officer and audits around 5,900 local, county, and state...
wyso.org
Ohio Election 2022: Robert Sprague and Scott Schertzer run for Ohio Treasurer
Robert Sprague, the Republican incumbent, and Scott Schertzer, the Democratic candidate, say they have different plans for the office of Ohio Treasurer on issues ranging from state pension board appointees to abortion. The treasurer’s office collects and holds taxes and fees and manages state investments. Sprague, a former state...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: October 21 - 27, 2022
The tale of the demon barber: The famous play Sweeney Todd is at PNC Arts Annex now through October 29. This is a warning that if you attend there is: blood, gore, death, murder, extreme sexual innuendos, and strobe light effects….and a heck of a play!. Celebrate local music:...
wyso.org
Ohio Election 2022: Dave Yost and Jeff Crossman run for Ohio Attorney General
Republican incumbent Dave Yost and Democratic candidate Jeff Crossman say the way the state defends Ohio's abortion laws and fights corruption are among the issues that hang in the balance in the race for Ohio Attorney General. The attorney general defends state laws, oversees 900 law enforcement units in Ohio...
wyso.org
Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays
As was the case last year when a wave of COVID-19 swept through Ohio and interfered with holiday plans, doctors warn the same could happen again with the latest strain of the virus. Doctors said during a press conference Thursday that strains of the omicron virus are taking hold in...
wyso.org
Southwest Ohio is facing abnormally dry conditions along with of parts of the Midwest
Southwest Ohio has had about two and a quarter inches of rain since the beginning of September. That has triggered red flag warnings for fire for the last few weeks, including Thursday. Abnormal and even moderate drought periods for some parts of southwest Ohio are in effect right now. Right...
wyso.org
Ohio State Highway Patrol honors National School Bus Safety Week
Since 2017, more than 6,000 crashes have involved school buses in Ohio. That’s according to data provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. That’s why the Ohio State Patrol spent the week focusing on school bus safety. Troopers were looking for violations, such as passing a stopped school bus.
wyso.org
Tony Houston on upcoming concert with Lil' Ed, local music history
Blues musician Tony Houston joined Blues Revival host Eric Henry live on WYSO ahead of an upcoming show in Centerville. Houston and his Prime Time Blues Band will open for Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials on November 18th at Hidden Gem Music Club in Dayton. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 7:00pm, and the show will begin at 8:00pm. Tickets and more information is available at www.hiddengemdayton.com.
wyso.org
Haunting Souls' original lineup to reunite for Dayton Music Fest 2022
Dayton musician Jamy Holliday joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt ahead of his appearance at Dayton Music Fest. Holliday is reviving his high school band, Haunting Souls, for the show, and will perform alongside original bandmates Joe Presutti, Chris Sexson, and Nate Farley for the first time since 1989. Haunting Souls...
wyso.org
Dayton Music Fest Returns this weekend with over 20 local artists
Dayton Music Festival curator Nathan Peters joined Evan Miller live on WYSO ahead of Dayton Music Fest, which will be held this weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival will feature over 20 artists over the course of two nights, October 21st and 22nd, with music at both Blind Bob's Bar and Yellow Cab Tavern.
wyso.org
Studio Session: Amber Hargett looks ahead to Dayton Music Fest performance, a new album in 2023
Backed by her band, the Who’s Who, Hargett will close out the first night of Dayton Music Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern Friday, October 21. She will also perform at the Last Waltz Live in Dayton on November 25. In addition, Hargett has organized a series of shows this November, called “Gratitunes,” a portion of the proceeds of which will be donated to the American Society for Suicide Prevention. More information and updates about her work can be found on the Amber Hargett Music Facebook group.
Comments / 0