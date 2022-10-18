Read full article on original website
Year after year of smoke-choked skies put Sacramento at the center of the Prop. 30 debate
Sacramento State student Victor Lozano lives between Lodi’s two major freeways, I-5 and I-99. “It’s a continuous flow of traffic,” he pointed out, meaning the air quality is typically unhealthy because of gas powered vehicles. Like Lozano, many residents in the Sacramento area are affected by...
Sacramento educators and artists see hopeful horizons for kids with Prop. 28
Gabriel Read, director of bands at El Camino Fundamental High school, fell in love with instrumental music when he attended that campus as a teenager, ultimately deciding to pursue his passion in college. He’s now been a music instructor for four years. Read had attended Sacramento State University, double-majoring...
Flor De Toloache returns to Sacramento to promote new album on October 18
Sacramento, little by little, has become a destination rather than a pass through town for many touring artists. Such is the case for Flor De Toloache, a wonderful group led by bandleaders/founders Shae Fiol and Mireya Ramos, who play a dreamy blend of acoustic-based mariachi music. As luck would have it, their U.S. tour supporting their fifth album, ‘Motherflower,’ starts in our lovely town and ends in Colorado in mid-November. The new release features all original material and is the long-awaited follow-up to their Grammy nominated 2019 release, ‘Indestructible.’ Doors open at 6pm for the all ages show which starts at 7pm with opening act, Chika Di. Upper tier tickets start at only $23 while lower tier are $33. The Sofia is located at 2700 Capitol Avenue in downtown Sacramento.
Can SB 9 really help build housing for all in Sacramento?
Proponents say the end of single-family zoning is needed to ease California’s housing crunch. California’s housing crisis wasn’t built in a day, so to speak. The shortage at hand happened over time, caused by a perfect storm of population growth, restrictive building policies and the pursuit of the “American Dream.”
Blood and Fire: the saga of a grisly execution that shocked the Delta is finally revealed in court
Rosa Ventura had only been a volunteer firefighter for a year when she confronted the unimaginable. Ventura belongs to a small group of emergency personnel looking out for the Delta community of Walnut Grove along the Sacramento River. These responders often deal with car wrecks happening on the narrow levees. They sometimes battle century-old wood structures erupting into flames. They’re the ones that get the call when someone is lost in the murky water’s reach. There’s a certain rhythm for Walnut Grove’s firefighters, but nothing could have prepared Ventura for the call she got around 7 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2019.
Could an ADU revolution be underway in the Capital Region?
Accessory dwelling units could help California’s housing crunch — if they can avoid exacerbating inequities. They used to be called “granny flats.” Or sometimes “in-law units,” “backyard cottages” or maybe “casitas.”. These are mini-homes that sit on the yard or driveway...
Goldensky Country Music Fest in Discovery Park this weekend aims to begin a new tradition
The first annual GoldenSky Country Music Festival will take place at Discovery Park on October 15 & 16. The festival will include an all-star lineup of country music artists including Tim McGraw, who will headline Saturday night, and Sam Hunt who will headline Sunday. The festival will feature three stages to host its lineup alongside a line-dancing saloon, mechanical bull-riding, “farm-to-fork” dining opportunities from Sacramento restaurants and the GoldenSky Beer Festival. The brewery element will allow fans unlimited sampling of over 100 craft beers, and it can be added to festival passes for a nominal charge. GoldenSky is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, best known for bringing Sacramento the extremely popular Aftershock Festival. Don’t drag your boots, a limited number of tickets remain. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the GoldenSky website at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com.
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
Leaders congregate to discuss how to make Sacramento more livable
Valley Vision’s inaugural Livability Summit highlights stark numbers, trends — but also potential solutions. Immediately following the conclusion of Valley Vision’s first Livability Summit on Oct. 4, the civic-leadership organization’s CEO Evan Schmidt expressed excitement. For the preceding six hours in a ballroom at California State...
Interview with SN&R’s publisher on the mission of Solving Sacramento
Sitting down with Jeff vonKaenel, president and publisher. Solving Sacramento, a journalism collaborative, launched in early 2022 with the goal of covering the region’s most pressing issues. Up first: the lack of affordable housing. The collaboration includes seven local media outlets, including the Sacramento News & Review, and one civic-engagement organization. It is currently funded by the Solutions Journalism Network and fiscally sponsored by the Local Media Foundation.
Essay: Sacramento journalist breaks down why Measure A would fund new suburban highways, increase greenhouse gases and super-charge sprawl
Much like they’ve done at the state capitol, corporations are using “citizen” initiatives to advance agendas previously opposed by politicians. We saw it earlier this year when business leaders coaxed the city of Sacramento to back a punitive homeless measure. Now we’re seeing it with a proposed transportation tax in Sacramento County.
Sacramento neighborhoods experience 8 murders in 12 days, no connections identified yet
From city streets to the avenues of the county, Sacramento’s early fall weather ushered in some startling challenges for law enforcement after 8 people were murdered in just 12 days. The string of killings started on the third week of September, when Sheriff’s deputies arrived near the corner of...
Photo gallery: Mac Sabbath drives-thru Midtown
Parody tribute band, Mac Sabbath, performed a flurry of heavy metal tracks for Goldfield patrons on Wednesday night. Led by founding member Ronald Osbourne, bandmates Slayer Mac Cheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar, entertained a packed venue with humorous covers of lauded Black Sabbath tracks, and non-stop sidesplitting stage theatrics. The winning combo gave audience members an entertainment value that can only be found on the dollar menu, and according to one fan “was much better than a kick in the mcnuggets”.
Michael Solomon’s visions bring the jazz above K Street
Tower Records personality’s stunning music photos on display through October 8 at Sacramento’s Russ Room. Ascending the stairs, visitors to the loft above Solomon’s Deli are beckoned by a screaming crimson glow: The words “The Russ Room” burn in hot, red neon to welcome incomers to a venue that’s hosted Oh Lonesome Ana, Space Walker and DJ Flower Vato. But at the moment, the Russ Room’s buzz is mainly about a captivating exhibit of black and white photographs called “Let’s Go See Some Jazz.”
It’s time to get Sacra-mental! Aftershock is back
Less than two weeks remain before Danny Wimmer Presents turns Discovery Park into the largest headbangers’ ball on the West Coast with the tenth installment of Aftershock Festival. This year’s festival aims to be the biggest and baddest yet, with four full days of nonstop music on four stages. More than 90 bands will be performing. The lineup of rock and metal heavyweights includes headliners (Thursday) Slipknot and Rob Zombie, (Friday) KISS and Danzig, (Saturday) My Chemical Romance and Papa Roach, (Sunday) Muse and Shinedown, as well as a mind-numbing collection of additional top artists which include Black Label Society, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Lamb of God, Bring Me the Horizon, and many more. Aftershock takes place October 6-9 at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway. Performance times have been announced and the festival’s full schedule can be found on the official mobile app: www.aftershockfestival.com/mobileapp. A limited number of 2-day, 4-day, and single day passes remain and can be purchased at: www.AftershockFestival.com.
The Solving Sacramento guide to understanding affordable housing in the region
On paper, the concept of affordable housing seems fairly simple: A city works with a developer to build units for people who can’t afford to pay rents at the market rate. But in the reality of red tape, scarce resources and high construction costs, affordable housing becomes much more complex.
