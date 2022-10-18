ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hogan spoke at future Hagerstown Hitachi plant, Meritus school, baseball stadium

By Cole Johnson, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, made a few stops in the Hagerstown area Tuesday.

Below is the scheduled itinerary for his visit:

Governor Hogan made comments at future Hitachi Rail factory site

Earlier today, Governor Hogan joined WMATA general manager, Randy Clarke, at an event held at the future Hitachi Rail factory site.

To view his comments, click onto the video above.

FUTURE HITACHI FACTORY: New $70M factory expected to bring 'up to 460' jobs to Washington County

Meritus Health began buiding new school

Following that event, the governor took part in a Meritus Health's groundbreaking for the new School of Osteopathic Medicine. The event took place at 2 p.m.

NEW SCHOOL: Meritus Health is making plans to start a medical school to address shortage of doctors

Maryland Stadium Authority and Gov. Hogan broke new ground

At 3 p.m., Hogan was joined by officials from the Maryland Stadium Authority for another groundbreaking. This time, it was for the new stadium downtown that is slated to bring professional baseball back to the city of Hagerstown.

To view his comments, click onto the video above.

BASEBALL IN HAGERSTOWN: Stadium project gains momentum: Deal clinched for final property acquisition

A busy day for the Maryland governor - but Hagerstown got the gubernatorial treatment Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUoSH_0idchkMN00

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Gov. Hogan spoke at future Hagerstown Hitachi plant, Meritus school, baseball stadium

Comments / 2

 

