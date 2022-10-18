ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver at large after injuring two kids in hit-and-run near Erwin parade

By Ashley Anderson
CBS 17
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children were sent to a hospital after the driver of a Jeep SUV struck them on Saturday in Erwin.

Police on Tuesday told CBS 17 that they are still searching for the driver responsible and that both children hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run took place on Denim Drive around 12:51 p.m. just up the road from the parade route of the annual Denim Days Festival and Parade.

The festival had begun around 10 a.m., though the parade had not begun at the time the Jeep hit the juvenile pedestrians, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson.

Police have shared two surveillance photos of the vehicle in the hopes that the community can help identify the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twyon_0idchUBd00
Courtesy Erwin Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSZXJ_0idchUBd00
Courtesy Erwin Police Department

Police said the small, dark gray Jeep SUV was traveling easy on Denim Drive when the two were struck. The vehicle then “continued traveling east” after the collision, police said.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Erwin Police Department at 910-897-5122 or Harnett County Dispatch at 910-893-9111.

CBS 17

