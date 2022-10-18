‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentra l) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December.

During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a second reading and public notices are required before a rate reduction can take effect.

“The city commission [Tuesday] has an item to roll back our rates. As you all may remember, we did agree to roll [BPUB’s rate] back 22%,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez told ValleyCentral’s Derick Garcia on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “And it was going to be phased out 11% and 11%. In light of the audit, in light of what we’ve heard over the last couple of weeks, we felt that the right thing to do was to go ahead and immediately push that up.”

Mendez said his intent in bringing the item before the commission was to make scheduled rate reductions happen about five months sooner than scheduled, following a public outcry against the utility in the wake of a forensic audit of BPUB’s failed $118 million electric power plant project when it meets Wednesday.

“That’s the intent,” Mendez said. “We will know officially [Wednesday] but that is certainly the intent.”

The Brownsville City Commission discussed its forensic audit with its city attorney during the public portion of Tuesday’s meeting and was scheduled to have further discussions in closed session. The attorney advised commissioners that it had the legal discretion to make scheduled BPUB electric rate cuts take effect this year, rather than waiting until May 2023.

“BPUB did authorize already, first of all, a 22% rollback rate, and they did [leave to the] discretion to the city commission as to the timing of that,” Flores said.

If the rollback of BPUB’s electric rate passes a second reading, rate cuts will be effective Dec. 13, rather than the scheduled date of May 3, 2023.

Mendez is an ex-officio member of the BPUB Board of Directors, which voted unanimously Tuesday to place its CEO and general manager, John Bruciak, on 60 days of paid administrative leave.

“This is obviously a very difficult decision for us. It’s something we took very seriously, we deliberated for over two hours,” Mendez told ValleyCentral after Monday’s decision. “And we wanted to have the opportunity to allow Mr. Bruciak to have resources in the event that he wants to look into some of the allegations that have been made in the audit, whether that’s against him or the entity. He’s going to have the ability to do that over the course of the next 60 days.”

On Monday, the mayor said the BPUB Board of Directors “felt that the continuity of the organization was critical” in naming Jaime Estrada as interim CEO.

“And we we named an individual today as interim, who’s been with the organization for about 20 years plus,” Mendez said, “and we felt could could be the steady hand that we need at this point in time. Because we know that that’s important for the public, certainly important to us as a board in fulfilling our duties.”

