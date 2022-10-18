ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates

By Ryan Henry
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentra l) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December.

During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a second reading and public notices are required before a rate reduction can take effect.

“The city commission [Tuesday] has an item to roll back our rates. As you all may remember, we did agree to roll [BPUB’s rate] back 22%,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez told ValleyCentral’s Derick Garcia on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “And it was going to be phased out 11% and 11%. In light of the audit, in light of what we’ve heard over the last couple of weeks, we felt that the right thing to do was to go ahead and immediately push that up.”

Cold front to bring temps in the 50s to the RGV

Mendez said his intent in bringing the item before the commission was to make scheduled rate reductions happen about five months sooner than scheduled, following a public outcry against the utility in the wake of a forensic audit of BPUB’s failed $118 million electric power plant project when it meets Wednesday.

“That’s the intent,” Mendez said. “We will know officially [Wednesday] but that is certainly the intent.”

The Brownsville City Commission discussed its forensic audit with its city attorney during the public portion of Tuesday’s meeting and was scheduled to have further discussions in closed session. The attorney advised commissioners that it had the legal discretion to make scheduled BPUB electric rate cuts take effect this year, rather than waiting until May 2023.

“BPUB did authorize already, first of all, a 22% rollback rate, and they did [leave to the] discretion to the city commission as to the timing of that,” Flores said.

If the rollback of BPUB’s electric rate passes a second reading, rate cuts will be effective Dec. 13, rather than the scheduled date of May 3, 2023.

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting begins

Mendez is an ex-officio member of the BPUB Board of Directors, which voted unanimously Tuesday to place its CEO and general manager, John Bruciak, on 60 days of paid administrative leave.

“This is obviously a very difficult decision for us. It’s something we took very seriously, we deliberated for over two hours,” Mendez told ValleyCentral after Monday’s decision. “And we wanted to have the opportunity to allow Mr. Bruciak to have resources in the event that he wants to look into some of the allegations that have been made in the audit, whether that’s against him or the entity. He’s going to have the ability to do that over the course of the next 60 days.”

Previously reported on ValleyCentral

Oct. 18: BPUB places its CEO on paid leave.

Oct. 14: Customers want utility CEO fired.

Oct. 11: BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project.

Oct. 10: Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project.

Oct. 6: Brownsville digs into how Tenaska power plant project ‘never came to fruition.’

On Monday, the mayor said the BPUB Board of Directors “felt that the continuity of the organization was critical” in naming Jaime Estrada as interim CEO.

“And we we named an individual today as interim, who’s been with the organization for about 20 years plus,” Mendez said, “and we felt could could be the steady hand that we need at this point in time. Because we know that that’s important for the public, certainly important to us as a board in fulfilling our duties.”

Comments / 23

Elvira Olivarez
4d ago

What is PUB going to do with the funds they technically stole from customers by misrepresenting what the money would be used for? Refunds would be the best course of action. Think of the citizens of Brownsville; do right by them.

Reply
11
Commander Jesus
4d ago

It's about time they are going to lower the rates ,but that doesn't mean anything if they fool us paying extra fees high rates now and years ago on the pandemic ,caring less if we had electricity on those bad weather shortages while still paying them common.They deserved to be investigated and if they did something wrong they deserve to be punished, remember it's Brownsville Texas low income we deserve low rates no hight rates.Hi rates for big cities that any other jobs around the city is getting paid enough to afford those high rates but if you live check by check and berly making it to survive here in Brownsville,I think they are in the wrong area.

Reply(1)
9
Jane Blue (me) ME
4d ago

YES! It sure need to be Investigated and reimburse what PUB customers PAID on over-charged rates! Last month September for $1 it would hit $400 AND I had Never paid that high.My usual statement were $128-168. Since July it started to increase; and why are We paying for Resaca Fees. Doesn’t the Cameron County Receive funds from The Government? LoL like if they’re gonna clean out all the Cameron county Resacas!!!

Reply
7
 

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

