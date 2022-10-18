Read full article on original website
Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?
Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
Cars, equipment will be available at Smith County surplus auction
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County surplus auction of vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday, Oct. 24. In-person viewing of the items will be available Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon. The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com […]
Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas
Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
Wildcats JV team takes road victory over Paris
Sulphur Springs won the toss and elected to receive the kickoff, but unfortunately the Wildcats fumbled the kick giving Paris the ball at the Sulphur Springs 27 yard line. Paris was able to make Sulphur Springs pay using the ground game score on a six play 27 yard drive. The extra point was got to Paris a quick 7-0 score.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Festival Of Pumpkins Happening Saturday
The Paris Festival of Pumpkins is happening Saturday (10/22) in Downtown Paris.T his community event has become a favorite for the Northeast Texas region. Listen to live music, and enjoy a unique shopping experience by browsing downtown stores for huge Festival savings! Visit the many vendors for one-of-a-kind finds and fill up on all your favorite festival Treats like corn dogs, funnel cakes, chocolate-dipped cheesecake, and kettle corn.
Oct. 19 Chamber Connection: Stew Festival Includes A Concert, Kids Zone, Vendors Market
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You
If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!. OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!
ssnewstelegram.com
Carnival rides and festivities today
The 2022 Fall Carnival kicks off tonight! Bring the kids out to the Regional Hopkins County Civic Center for candy apples, popcorn, corny dogs and funnel cakes! Triple T Amusements will be preparing for their guests all day, ensuring the safety of their patrons and making sure all the mirrors are crystal clear in their famous fun house. Students will be off Friday for the annual Fall Festival, as they get to experience their holiday to the fullest. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for this year’s hay bale contestants. Decorative bales will be displayed all over town for the rest of the month.
ktbb.com
Smith County online auction to start Monday
TYLER — An auction of Smith County surplus vehicles, furniture, and other items will open to bidders on Monday, October 24. The online auction can be found at this link and will end November 7. In-person viewing of the items is available from 1-5 p.m. Friday, October 28, and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, October 31, at 302 E. Line St.
Paris District Road Report for October 24, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 24, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Bowie
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
KSST Radio
Obituary – Kimberly Shobert Hrabal
A memorial service for Kim Hrabal, age 85, of Yantis will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the residence of Jamie and Kevin in Sulphur Springs, Texas. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Hrabal passed away on October 19, 2022, in her home. Kim was...
Paris Junior College Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District Announce Annual Hay Show and Auction
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
Lana Kaytryne Pruitt
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County
Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
easttexasradio.com
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
KLTV
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season. Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked...
Dinner Bell Menu for October 19th, 2022
City National Bank is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
KSST Radio
