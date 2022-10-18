Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Volusia County Property Appraiser assesses nearly 7,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office has determined that the storm inflicted more than $325 million in damage to properties throughout the county. What You Need To Know. The Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office says Hurricane Ian caused more than $325 million in...
flaglerlive.com
Fernando Melendez Palm Coast City Council Candidate: The Live Interview
Fernando Melendez is a candidate for Palm Coast City Council, District 4, running for an open seat. He faces Cathy Heighter. Heighter opted not to participate in the Live Interview. The Melendez-Heighter race is not a run-off. Since only two candidates qualified for that race, that election was not on...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
flaglerlive.com
Cathy Heighter, Palm Coast City Council Candidate: The Live Interview
Cathy Heighter is a candidate for Palm Coast City Council, District 4, running for an open seat. She faces Fernando Melendez. Heighter opted not to participate in the Live Interview. The Melendez-Heighter race is not a run-off. Since only two candidates qualified for that race, that election was not on...
flaglerlive.com
Cell Tower Company Applies for Exception to Build 150-ft. Monopole off Club House Drive, Setting Up Clash
Diamon Tower’s application to locate a 150-foot cell tower off of mostly residential Club House Drive in Palm Coast includes several photographs of what the tower would look like from five different positions around the proposed site. A likeness of the tower–a thin, tall, grey monopole topped with a claw-like array of antennas–is pasted into the pictures.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County, East Flagler Mosquito Control District to expand coverage area
Flagler County has been working with the East Flagler Mosquito Control District to expand the coverage area for mosquito control services for over a year. The final recommendation will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners at its Nov. 21 meeting for consideration and potential approval. Additional mosquito control...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
Volusia County, DEP officials host community meeting on emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachside residents in Volusia County say they’re still not sure where to start rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Damage to seawalls, sand dunes and walkways along Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet is extensive, and time is a factor as the tide continues to take waay more of the barriers between the homes there.
ormondbeachobserver.com
State of our dunes: Volusia is still assessing coastal damage after Ian
They erode. They get new sand deposits. That's the course of nature. When a storm hits, dunes are the first line of defense between the battering ocean waves and man-made infrastructure, and inevitably, take on damage as a result. Hurricane Ian was no exception, causing what county officials have reported as "significant and widespread" damage to Volusia's coast.
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
askflagler.com
Pine Lakes Trail to Be Renamed After Shirley Chisholm on November 30th
PALM COAST – The walking trail along Pine Lake Parkway in Palm Coast is set to be renamed after local icon Shirley Chisholm, according to a release from the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County. Chisholm broke down barriers in the federal government both as a woman and as a black person, and she lived the final years of her life in Palm Coast.
click orlando
Edgewater leaders estimate 3 to 4 months before debris from Hurricane Ian is cleared
EDGEWATER, Fla. – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ian rocked Volusia County and cities are still working overtime to keep up with the debris removal. City leaders in Edgewater said Thursday they have an unprecedented amount of debris and it could be into 2023 that residents see it all cleaned up.
flaglerlive.com
Some Circle K Stores Will Pair Up With Medical Pot Dispensaries, But Don’t Celebrate Just Yet
Green Thumb Industries announced today it will begin selling medical marijuana at certain Circle K gas stations and convenience stores in Florida starting next year. But the pilot program is limited to just 10 of the 600 Circle K locations in the state. The locations of what the company calls a “test and learn” approach have not yet been announced.
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
fox35orlando.com
Why cold front over Florida is having negative impact on St. Johns River flooding
SANFORD, Fla. - While some are rejoicing the cool fall-like temperatures, the wind coming in from the North, bringing in this cooler weather, is having a negative impact on the St. Johns River. In the United States, the St. Johns River is one of the few rivers that run from...
flaglerlive.com
Culinary Course Offered To Inmates at Flagler County Jail Through FTC
Inmates at the Flagler County jail now have a way to acquire a delicious job skill they can use to secure legal employment once they’ve regained their freedom. The Homeward Bound Initiative (HBI) launched last year in partnership with Flagler Technical College (FTC) now offers a certificate in Culinary/Food Service Management to go along with its current certificate programs in Pre- HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) and Vinyl Graphics Applications. HBI provides certificate courses for inmates to learn a trade or skill while they are incarcerated, improving their chances to obtain employment and not return to the jail after their release.
palmcoastobserver.com
Scenic Cove development on A1A gets Board of County Commissioners approval
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners approved two requests for a development just south of Marineland on U.S. Highway A1A in a 5-0 vote on Monday, Oct. 17, much to the concern of the local residents. Initially, the Scenic Cove development’s second agenda item held issues from several commissioners,...
City annexes 30 acres from the county
The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
