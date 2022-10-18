After leading a 4-13 New York Jets squad in targets (77), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (five) during his 2021 rookie season, expectations were high for former second-round pick Elijah Moore this season yet low for the team. While the Jets are riding a three-game winning streak and enter Week 7 at 4-2, Moore has posted just 16 catches for 203 scoreless yards, and after seeing 21 targets in the first three weeks, he's received only eight looks since then (including none in Week 6).

