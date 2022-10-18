Read full article on original website
Everything must go: Could Saints be sellers at the deadline?
It's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the start general manager Mickey Loomis had on his vision board. With one of the oldest rosters in football, the Saints are built to win now. Instead, at 2-4, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday may be the franchise's sign to start planning for the future.
TupaTalk: Quarterback U.? Sooner QBs' success in NFL shows moniker is fitting
Having grown up a BYU football fan, I got used in the 1990s to hearing the team’s nickname, Quarterback U. But, I believe in the world of the 2010s and 2020s, the University of Oklahoma could be the heir apparent to the soaring appellation. It’s really kind of amazing...
Jets HC Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore won't play Week 7, trading WR 'not an option'
After leading a 4-13 New York Jets squad in targets (77), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (five) during his 2021 rookie season, expectations were high for former second-round pick Elijah Moore this season yet low for the team. While the Jets are riding a three-game winning streak and enter Week 7 at 4-2, Moore has posted just 16 catches for 203 scoreless yards, and after seeing 21 targets in the first three weeks, he's received only eight looks since then (including none in Week 6).
Are Packers eyeing Steelers WR Chase Claypool ahead of trade deadline?
As the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, Steelers third-year WR Chase Claypool finds his name popping up in trade chatter. Could he end up with the Packers?. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes a trade for Claypool has been in play since before the draft, and a team to keep an eye on is the Green Bay Packers, who are reportedly "all in" on the receiver.
Astros' Jose Altuve in middle of hideous start to playoffs
Despite Altuve’s struggles, Astros manager Dusty Baker isn’t concerned. “This guy’s been good for a long time,” Baker said this week, via KHOU 11. “Sometimes it’s not always up. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, sometimes there are down times … but I’m expecting big things out of Altuve. Because he expects big things out of himself.”
