FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
msn.com

Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
Phys.org

Retailers may be doing customers a favor with early jump on holiday sales

It isn't even Halloween, and some retailers already are putting out Christmas merchandise and promoting gift buying. Manufacturers and retailers often put out cards for Valentine's Day, chocolate eggs for Easter and a plethora of pumpkin-spiced treats ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving many weeks ahead of the holidays. But it's...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Retail Expert: Shoppers Seeking Sales Have Manifested “Black October”

One of the best-known holiday events in retail is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when people used to flock to the mall to do some post-dinner shopping. Now, that idea has shifted in 2022 to Black October—and stores everywhere need to pay attention, one consumer expert says. Thanks...
Parade

Best Peloton Bike Deals Ahead of Black Friday 2022: Everything to Know

If you've been eyeing a Peloton bike for years now, you're probably wondering if Black Friday 2022 is the time to finally snag the darn thing already? Surely the exercise bike extraordinaire will come with some sort of seasonal discount, right? While Peloton hasn't yet announced its 2022 Black Friday intentions, we've got our eyes peeled for the details on this one. You don't want to miss this!

