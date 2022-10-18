ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County

By Jesse Mendez
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022.

The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area.

Three of the four were vaccinated. This raises the Hidalgo County COVID-19 death toll to 4,020.

The county also reported an additional 520 new cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 14 and Oct. 17, raising the total number of positive cases in Hidalgo County to 235,072.

Of the 520 new cases, 323 were confirmed and 197 were probable, according to the report.

