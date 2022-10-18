Read full article on original website
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces the Restoration of Rights for over 800 Formerly Incarcerated Virginians
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. Rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8th election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
WTOP
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia
Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides
A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers. Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked […] The post Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
Early Voter Turnout In Virginia Is ‘Relatively Strong’ So Far
With less than three weeks until Election Day, early voter turnout in Virginia for the November midterms appears to be on pace to surpass the last midterm election in 2018, itself a comparatively high turnout year. Early turnout is lagging a bit behind last year’s highly competitive gubernatorial race, though...
WSET
A guide for DC, Maryland and Virginia voters for the 2022 general election
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News has compiled a guide for voters in the DMV. Below is everything you need to know before casting your ballot for the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. A guide for Maryland voters for the 2022 general election:. The General Election Day in Maryland is...
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Transgender student policy dominates debate at State Board of Education meeting
Debate over new proposed transgender student policies dominated three hours of public comment at the State Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Thursday.
Franklin News Post
'Children will die,' trans advocate tells state board regarding model policies
When Oliver Lesher’s family in Chesterfield County discovered he was transgender, his grandmother condemned him and it caused ruptures in family relationships that resulted in him being asked to leave home. “Overnight, I lost everything,” Lesher told the State Board of Education Thursday. Despite being thrown out, Lesher...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions
(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
woay.com
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Attorney General Miyares announces the Virginia Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million...
virginiamercury.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
Washington Examiner
Virginia state delegate trolls liberals, suggests new dictionary word: 'Libinition'
One of Virginia’s Republican state delegates has suggested that “libinition” be added to the dictionary to represent how woke liberals are “applying alternative definitions to words.”. In addition to providing the definition, Del. Tim Anderson, who represents Virginia’s 83rd District, offered examples, including “if you disagree...
Maryland Republican Party at critical juncture as election nears
ANNAPOLIS— Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in Maryland’s recent history. After two terms, including a landslide victory in 2018, Hogan leaves office with a 62% approval rating according to a Sept. 19 Goucher College poll. By comparison, his gubernatorial predecessor had a 40% approval rating when he left office in 2014.
cbs17
New Virginia law will allow people to register, vote at polls this year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, people can register and vote on the same day — even on Election Day. The new law is meant to break barriers...
virginiamercury.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas Migrants
Mayor Bowser and migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. The head of the advocacy group for migrants wanted to get Washington, D.C. involved earlier in handling the migrants. But the mayor went the other route and tried to get Federal support with the National Guard. Now, the city is paying the price as they struggle.
