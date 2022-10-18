ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTOP

Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia

Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides

A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers. Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked […] The post Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

'Children will die,' trans advocate tells state board regarding model policies

When Oliver Lesher’s family in Chesterfield County discovered he was transgender, his grandmother condemned him and it caused ruptures in family relationships that resulted in him being asked to leave home. “Overnight, I lost everything,” Lesher told the State Board of Education Thursday. Despite being thrown out, Lesher...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions

(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines

• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
PALMYRA, VA
virginiamercury.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
VIRGINIA STATE

