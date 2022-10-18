ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
STARKVILLE, MS
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
GEORGIA STATE
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands

Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Andy Katz includes 2 B1G hoops prospects on top 10 impact freshman list

Andy Katz is at it again with his projections for the B1G. The longtime basketball analyst recently released his top impact freshmen for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The list featured 11 total players, including Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino and Illinois’ Skyy Clark. Hood-Schifino has been a star in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Polls News

We inch closer and closer to Election Day in early November. Former college football and NFL star running back Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, where he starred as a player. Walker's campaign has been full of controversial moments, none bigger than the abortion...
GEORGIA STATE
Boo Carter, 2024 4-star ATH, includes 3 B1G teams in top 12 list

Boo Carter, one of the top ATH prospects in the 2024 class, is down to 12 schools. He announced his list on Thursday. Carter included 3 B1G programs on his list: Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. He also included Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, Kentucky, Jackson State, Clemson, Miami, LSU and Ole Miss.
TENNESSEE STATE
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post

Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State

Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ACC return man makes brutal blunder on kickoff

The kick return game in college football can produce some tricky decisions for return men. However, the fair catch rule has been designed to help make some of those decisions easier. Nowadays, a fair catch on a kick return inside the 25-yard line results in a touchback and will start...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State QB CJ Stroud tops his Heisman rankings list

Joel Klatt knows talent when it comes to quarterbacks. No surprise, he’s all-in on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud entering the 2nd half of the season. Klatt listed Stroud as his front-runner to win the Heisman in 2022 after a fast start with the Buckeyes. Currently, Stroud leads all FBS passers in passing touchdowns (24) passer rating (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (10.9).
COLUMBUS, OH
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota

Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Indiana releases hype video ahead of Week 8 contest at Rutgers

The Indiana Hoosiers released a hype video in advance of their Week 8 matchup with Rutgers. The Hoosiers are seeking to end a 4-game losing streak and improve on a 1-3 conference record. Rutgers is also desperate for a win, having dropped 3 consecutive games to fall to 0-3 in conference play.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

