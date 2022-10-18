Read full article on original website
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
5 On Your Side
Maplewood restaurant closed after July floods, reopens
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A Maplewood restaurant is back open, after it had to close for nearly three months, due to July's historic flooding. It's the first weekend Deer Creek Bar & Grill is welcoming customers, again. It was one of many businesses in Maplewood and Brentwood that have spent...
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
KMOV
Police called to North City gas station 68 times in 2022, city calls it a nuisance property
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The City of St Louis is taking a notorious gas station to court, saying the business is too dangerous to stay open. “Shut it down until you figure out what to do,” says Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley. The Shell gas station is located on...
Video: Thieves breaking into store at Central West End
Thieves have been on a window-smashing spree in the Central West End over the last several days.
mymoinfo.com
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
Rural Royalty Is Alive And Well! Check Out This Labadie Missouri Home
As I was driving to work this morning, for whatever reason I glanced over to my closest gas station and saw that the latest Powerball jackpot from the lottery is over $500 million dollars. Whenever I see this, I start thinking about what I would do with the money if I won. Big house? For sure. There is one on the market now in Labadie Missouri that certainly looks like it is worth every penny. Let me tell you about it.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
Edwardsville water boil order remains in effect Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A boil water order issued by the City of Edwardsville on Friday was still in effect Saturday afternoon for properties using city water services. The order was made after a brief power outage Friday afternoon that impacted the city water treatment plant and nearby areas. The...
Restaurants board up windows and doors after 2nd night of burglaries in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Business owners in the Central West End were left concerned after another string of overnight break-ins on Tuesday. Sunisa Payne and Thai Bowl Forest Park Ave and South Taylor were open for business despite a broken front door. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, video surveillance footage...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard
Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian Friday in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A person was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning near the Kingshighway East and Kingshighway West neighborhoods. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a person struck at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue. Their investigation...
International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An international conglomerate with its North American headquarters in south St. Louis is opening a new $400 million battery plant in the Carondelet neighborhood there, capitalizing on demand for electric car batteries. Israel-based public company Israel Chemicals Ltd., more commonly known as ICL (NYSE:ICL), which last...
Century-old St. Louis business to be sold to public company
ST. LOUIS — Gross & Janes Co., a century-old provider of untreated railroad crossties based in Kirkwood, is being acquired by a Pittsburgh-based public company. Kopper Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), which provides treated wood products, said Monday that its Koppers Inc. subsidiary has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of Gross & Janes. Terms of the deal, expected to close within the next 30 days, weren't disclosed.
People who grew up along Coldwater Creek are concerned about their health
FLORISSANT, Mo. — There are growing contamination concerns surrounding Coldwater Creek. As Jana Elementary prepares to shut down, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to conduct its own testing on Monday. Those who grew up in that area are now voicing their frustrations. "I'm sick, have several...
rejournals.com
Echelon Constructors turns St. Louis-area retail space into swim school
The ongoing effort to repurpose retail space has a new splash – swim schools. St. Louis-based Echelon Constructors is targeting an early 2023 completion for a new Foss Swim School at the Market at McKnight retail center in Rock Hill, Missouri. This project comes after the firm recently completed...
St. Louis police on the lookout for masked smash-and-grab burglars
ST. LOUIS — "They were in and out of there within five minutes," Kat Danner said. The stunning security video gave the general manager at the Sports Zone bar in south St. Louis chills. "I was very angry because again I feel it's very disrespectful," Danner said. Danner says...
IBEW members cars burglarized on The Hill
ST. LOUIS — Staff at the electrical union hall on The Hill in St. Louis sifted through security footage on Thursday after more than a dozen cars were burglarized in their parking lot. IBEW Local 1 is the latest victim of the “smash and grab” trend where thieves break...
5 On Your Side
