Clayton, MO

5 On Your Side

Maplewood restaurant closed after July floods, reopens

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A Maplewood restaurant is back open, after it had to close for nearly three months, due to July's historic flooding. It's the first weekend Deer Creek Bar & Grill is welcoming customers, again. It was one of many businesses in Maplewood and Brentwood that have spent...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Rural Royalty Is Alive And Well! Check Out This Labadie Missouri Home

As I was driving to work this morning, for whatever reason I glanced over to my closest gas station and saw that the latest Powerball jackpot from the lottery is over $500 million dollars. Whenever I see this, I start thinking about what I would do with the money if I won. Big house? For sure. There is one on the market now in Labadie Missouri that certainly looks like it is worth every penny. Let me tell you about it.
LABADIE, MO
FOX 2

Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
BALLWIN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard

Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
Century-old St. Louis business to be sold to public company

ST. LOUIS — Gross & Janes Co., a century-old provider of untreated railroad crossties based in Kirkwood, is being acquired by a Pittsburgh-based public company. Kopper Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), which provides treated wood products, said Monday that its Koppers Inc. subsidiary has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of Gross & Janes. Terms of the deal, expected to close within the next 30 days, weren't disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IBEW members cars burglarized on The Hill

ST. LOUIS — Staff at the electrical union hall on The Hill in St. Louis sifted through security footage on Thursday after more than a dozen cars were burglarized in their parking lot. IBEW Local 1 is the latest victim of the “smash and grab” trend where thieves break...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
