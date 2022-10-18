Read full article on original website
Christian Vazquez starting ALCS Game 3 Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Vazquez...
Padres leave Wil Myers to bench on Saturday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is not starting in Saturday's National League Championship Series Game Four contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Myers will sit on the bench after Brandon Drury was positioned at first base and Josh Bell was picked as Saturday's designated hitter. In 24 postseason at-bats, Myers...
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLCS Game 4 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies lead the NLCS 2-1. Mike Clevinger and Bailey Falter will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Trey Mancini in Astros' ALCS Game 3 lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Mancini is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Mancini for 0.6...
Josh Bell hitting cleanup in San Diego's Saturday Game 4 NLCS lineup
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Saturday's National League Championship Series Game Four contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will operate as San Diego's designated hitter after Brandon Drury was aligned at first base and Wil Myers was given a breather. In a matchup versus left-hander...
Jose Trevino in Yankees' ALCS Game 4 lineup Saturday evening
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Trevino for 0.9...
Oswaldo Cabrera batting ninth for Yankees in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Cabrera will start in left field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Matt Carpenter moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cabrera...
Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh in center field for Friday's NLCS Game 3 matchup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is batting ninth in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Marsh will patrol center field after Matt Vierling was given a breather versus right-hander Joe Musgrove. numberFire's models project Marsh to score 6.8 FanDuel points.
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Luis Severino on Thursday and bat seventh versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project...
Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Saturday evening for ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. In 379 plate appearances this season,...
Oswald Peraza sitting Saturday for Yankees in ALCS Game 3
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Peraza is being replaced at shortstop by Oswaldo Cabrera versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 57 plate appearances this season, Peraza...
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 10/21/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
Seahawks' Noah Fant dealing with illness
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (illness) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. The limited tag indicates that Fant should be fine for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Last week, Fant set season-highs with 6 catches on 7 targets and he had over 40 yards for a second straight game. Will Dissly had the same snap share as Fant (62.5%), but he was only targeted once.
Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 10/21/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Bruno Fernando (knee) out Saturday for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernando left Friday's game early with a knee injury and did not return. Now, he has been officially listed out due to left knee soreness. Alperen Sengun will likely step into the starting role down low.
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 7
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Reggie Jackson (groin) probable Thursday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (groin) is probable to play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson should be good to go, but it remains to be seen whether he or John Wall will start at point guard in the Clippers' first game of the season. Either way, Jackson is expected to play minutes in the mid-20s.
