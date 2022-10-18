ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Is It Safe to Buy a Refurbished iPad?

Apple just released new iPad and iPad Pro models to follow up the latest iPad Air from earlier in 2022 and 2021's iPad Mini. While it's tempting to snag the newest model in pristine condition, you can potentially save a lot of money by going with a refurbished iPad instead. You'd be keeping more electronic waste from reaching a landfill, too.
CNET

Hands-On With Amazon's New Echo Dot Speakers: Should You Upgrade?

There wasn't a new Amazon Echo smart speaker on display at the online megaretailer's yearly hardware and services event last month, but Amazon did reveal a brand-new lineup of smaller-sized Echo Dot speakers, as well as a new Echo Dot with Clock and new Echo Dot Kids speakers, too. Though still available only for preorder, I got to test out the new speakers to see how they perform compared to the previous generations, and if they live up to Amazon's promises.
CNET

Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
CNET

Save Up to 57% on Ring Security Cameras With These Preowned Deals

Security cameras can give you additional peace of mind, and with more options hitting the market, prices on these nifty gadgets continue to drop. Woot is currently running a one-day deal on previously owned Ring security cameras, with prices up to 57% off. This offer is only available today, Oct. 21, while supplies last. Some items have already started to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
CNET

Verizon Drops Prepaid Plan Prices Ahead of Earnings

Verizon has dropped the prices on its prepaid plans and slimmed them down to three options, including a new Unlimited Plus tier with premium extras like six months of Disney Plus. Now the lowest-priced plan starts at $45 per month for 15 GB of data. The mid-tier Unlimited plan costs...
CNET

New Jersey Bill Could Ban In-Car Subscriptions

You may remember the brouhaha that broiled up after BMW first started offering subscriptions for features like heated seats -- outside the US, mind you. But if you don't, and the idea of paying more money for something already built into your car gets your own soup a-steamin', this proposed New Jersey bill, as reported by The Drive, could be right up your alley.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CNET

Stop Putting Your Amazon Echo Here

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You have so many options when it comes to where you could put your Amazon Echo speaker in your home, from your kitchen counter to your living room table. But there are also designated spots that it's best to keep your smart speakers and smart displays away from, and instead find a safer area.
CNET

Amazon's Echo Show 8 Smart Display Returns to All-Time Low

Amazon's lineup of Echo Show smart displays adds a touchscreen to the voice-controlled Alexa experience, and that visual approach to smart home assistance makes for a much better experience when you're asking for a weather forecast or a recipe to follow along with, or if you want to place a quick video call to a loved one or a co-worker. If you've been looking to add one to your smart home setup, then your timing couldn't be better.
CNET

You Might See Warning Screens With Facebook Posts Soon

Meta's independent oversight board announced Thursday that it can choose to apply warning screens and labels to posts on Facebook and Instagram, starting this month. The warning screens include labeling content as "disturbing" or "sensitive." These labels would be applied when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content," including to photos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy