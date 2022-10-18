Read full article on original website
Alef Debuts Model A Flying Car and Hopes to Sell It Starting in 2025
Alef Aeronautics unveiled a prototype of its first Alef flying car on Wednesday, a $300,000 machine the company hopes will let well-heeled commuters both drive on roads and soar over traffic starting in 2025. The Alef Model A is designed to have a driving range of 200 miles and a...
These States Are Mailing Out Tax Rebates and Stimulus Checks In October
California began mailing out inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month, and an estimated 3.2 million Virginians are expected to receive rebates of $250 or $500 by Halloween. They're just two of the state governments issuing income tax refunds and stimulus checks to help residents...
Is It Safe to Buy a Refurbished iPad?
Apple just released new iPad and iPad Pro models to follow up the latest iPad Air from earlier in 2022 and 2021's iPad Mini. While it's tempting to snag the newest model in pristine condition, you can potentially save a lot of money by going with a refurbished iPad instead. You'd be keeping more electronic waste from reaching a landfill, too.
Hands-On With Amazon's New Echo Dot Speakers: Should You Upgrade?
There wasn't a new Amazon Echo smart speaker on display at the online megaretailer's yearly hardware and services event last month, but Amazon did reveal a brand-new lineup of smaller-sized Echo Dot speakers, as well as a new Echo Dot with Clock and new Echo Dot Kids speakers, too. Though still available only for preorder, I got to test out the new speakers to see how they perform compared to the previous generations, and if they live up to Amazon's promises.
Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
The U.S. never banned asbestos. These workers are paying the price.
It is the quintessential story of American chemical regulation. carterdayne/Getty ImagesAs other countries outlawed asbestos, workers in a New York plant were “swimming” in it.
Texas Sues Google for Allegedly Collecting, Using Biometric Data Without Explicit Consent
Google was hit with a lawsuit in Texas on Thursday over allegations that the company collected millions of Texans' biometric identifiers, including facial and voice recognition information, without their explicit consent. The suit, which accuses Google of violating a state consumer protection law, accuses the internet company of using products...
Save Up to 57% on Ring Security Cameras With These Preowned Deals
Security cameras can give you additional peace of mind, and with more options hitting the market, prices on these nifty gadgets continue to drop. Woot is currently running a one-day deal on previously owned Ring security cameras, with prices up to 57% off. This offer is only available today, Oct. 21, while supplies last. Some items have already started to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
Verizon Drops Prepaid Plan Prices Ahead of Earnings
Verizon has dropped the prices on its prepaid plans and slimmed them down to three options, including a new Unlimited Plus tier with premium extras like six months of Disney Plus. Now the lowest-priced plan starts at $45 per month for 15 GB of data. The mid-tier Unlimited plan costs...
New Jersey Bill Could Ban In-Car Subscriptions
You may remember the brouhaha that broiled up after BMW first started offering subscriptions for features like heated seats -- outside the US, mind you. But if you don't, and the idea of paying more money for something already built into your car gets your own soup a-steamin', this proposed New Jersey bill, as reported by The Drive, could be right up your alley.
Stop Putting Your Amazon Echo Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You have so many options when it comes to where you could put your Amazon Echo speaker in your home, from your kitchen counter to your living room table. But there are also designated spots that it's best to keep your smart speakers and smart displays away from, and instead find a safer area.
Amazon's Echo Show 8 Smart Display Returns to All-Time Low
Amazon's lineup of Echo Show smart displays adds a touchscreen to the voice-controlled Alexa experience, and that visual approach to smart home assistance makes for a much better experience when you're asking for a weather forecast or a recipe to follow along with, or if you want to place a quick video call to a loved one or a co-worker. If you've been looking to add one to your smart home setup, then your timing couldn't be better.
You Might See Warning Screens With Facebook Posts Soon
Meta's independent oversight board announced Thursday that it can choose to apply warning screens and labels to posts on Facebook and Instagram, starting this month. The warning screens include labeling content as "disturbing" or "sensitive." These labels would be applied when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content," including to photos...
