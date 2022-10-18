Read full article on original website
Police: Man killed in Southside shooting; detectives not looking for suspects
An investigation is underway after a man was killed on the city's Southside Friday night, according to Richmond Police.
NBC12
Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store off West Grace St. last week, and before leaving, the suspect took a few drinks with him. “I was thinking, god, I hope I don’t get shot,” Joshua Clinton, who works at the Drip and Vape just an intersection away from VCU, said.
NBC12
One man dead in Southside shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
Richmond Police open death investigation following Friday night shooting
Richmond Police has launched a death investigation following a shooting in the Cedarhurst area on Friday night.
FBI offers $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Dapper Dan Bandit
In a further attempt to identify and apprehend an armed bank robbery suspect, nicknamed the "Dapper Dan Bandit," the FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000.
rvahub.com
Additional Charges in Jahnke Road Homicide Near Westover Hills Elementary
Richmond Police detectives, after consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, yesterday charged the juvenile involved in the Jahnke Road shooting last week with murder. The juvenile male, 17, charged earlier this week with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm...
Chesterfield Police looking for counterfeit check fraud suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a check fraud suspect.
NBC12
Police cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s no way to cover it up, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in metro Richmond, but police believe adding some paint to the underside of your car may help with the issue. “We are surpassing the total number of reports last year with...
NBC12
1 dead, another severely injured in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night. On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIDEO: Hit-and-run crash after truck drives wrong way on Cary Street
A victim of a Cary Street hit-and-run says he is lucky to have only received minor burn injuries after another driver -- driving in the wrong direction -- crashed into him.
Five people arrested in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl in Gilpin Court
Five people have now been charged for the September shooting on North 1st Street in Richmond that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl.
One dead, one seriously injured in Richmond double shooting
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting on Q Street in Richmond on Thursday night.
NBC12
Chesterfield man charged with attempting to steal from law firm trust account
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was convicted on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud Thursday after he misused funds from a trust account from a law firm. 40-year-old Joshua Brian Romano owned various businesses that bought, rehabilitated and sold homes around Richmond. He funded this work through construction loans held in escrow in a Chesterfield County law firm trust account. Romano was only meant to use these loans to purchase and rehabilitate specific properties with the lender’s approval for each disbursement.
NBC12
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman shot in Petersburg, police investigating
Petersburg police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.
Have you seen this boy? Police asking for help finding missing Chesterfield teen
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager who was last seen just after midnight last night.
WHSV
Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police continue investigating after a teen’s body was found in a trash can in Fairfield Court on Wednesday afternoon. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weapons brought to Richmond, Chesterfield schools four times in about a month
Yet another student was found with a weapon at a local school Thursday morning, this time in Richmond.
Chesterfield man convicted for fraud after embezzling money alongside local law firm
A Chesterfield man was convicted this week on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for embezzling funds alongside a paralegal from a local law firm, according to court documents.
VIDEO: Passerby films car fire on Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield
A car fire near Brandermill Parkway stopped traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
