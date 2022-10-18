RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night. On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

