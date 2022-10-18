ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store off West Grace St. last week, and before leaving, the suspect took a few drinks with him. “I was thinking, god, I hope I don’t get shot,” Joshua Clinton, who works at the Drip and Vape just an intersection away from VCU, said.
NBC12

One man dead in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
rvahub.com

Additional Charges in Jahnke Road Homicide Near Westover Hills Elementary

Richmond Police detectives, after consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, yesterday charged the juvenile involved in the Jahnke Road shooting last week with murder. The juvenile male, 17, charged earlier this week with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm...
NBC12

1 dead, another severely injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night. On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with attempting to steal from law firm trust account

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was convicted on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud Thursday after he misused funds from a trust account from a law firm. 40-year-old Joshua Brian Romano owned various businesses that bought, rehabilitated and sold homes around Richmond. He funded this work through construction loans held in escrow in a Chesterfield County law firm trust account. Romano was only meant to use these loans to purchase and rehabilitate specific properties with the lender’s approval for each disbursement.
NBC12

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHSV

Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police continue investigating after a teen’s body was found in a trash can in Fairfield Court on Wednesday afternoon. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
