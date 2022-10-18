Read full article on original website
Indianapolis' largest mural debuts at Indianapolis International Airport
Indianapolis' newest and largest mural now welcomes travelers and visitors outside the Indianapolis International Airport.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Indianapolis rent prices; American Express earnings; Verizon Wireless down
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rent prices in Indianapolis is making news, but for the wrong reasons. According to a new study from rent.com, the Indianapolis area saw the third largest year over year increase in rent prices in September, only behind Oklahoma City and Pittsburgh. Indianapolis rent was up 17.9%...
WISH-TV
Students compete for Bands for America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — High schoolers from nine different states with a total of 84 bands represented their schools on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium for the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship. They’re competing Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 in preliminaries and finals for the chance to make it to the grand nationals.
Current Publishing
Tru by Hilton hotel opens in Lawrence
The Tru by Hilton hotel opened in Lawrence in late September and welcomed some of its first guests for the Oct. 1 Indy Half Marathon. The hotel is at 5660 Lawrence Village Pkwy., off of 56th Street in Lawrence. For more on the hotel, visit hilton.com/en/hotels/inddlru-tru-lawrence. The hotel fits into...
WISH-TV
Noblesville faces backlash over changes to the 2022 Holiday Parade
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Noblesville Christmas Parade will be back after a hiatus during the pandemic but it will look different than prior years. This parade will run along the traditional route in Noblesville but the participants will be community groups and nonprofits, businesses will not be allowed to enter. The multi-day Santa Tour will continue as well.
agdaily.com
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
The Zone Sectional Quarterfinals: October 21, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 20 games from the opening night of high school football season in The Zone on Friday, October 21. And after Roncalli opened sectionals with...
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
Inside Indy | Snow stats with Kevin Gregory
WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory breaks down some central Indiana snow stats with WRTV’s Megan Shinn.
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
Martin University honors Black women trailblazers at annual ‘First Lady’s Tea’
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Martin University is spotlighting Black women trailblazers in its second “First Lady’s Tea” held at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Organizers say it’s important to spotlight women doing great things and raise scholarship funds. On the surface, you see the fancy...
WISH-TV
Millions of dollars approved for upgrades to Indianapolis fire stations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average age of an Indianapolis Fire Department Station is 36-years-old. Some of them like station 20 on Emerson and 16th street are 70-years-old. Earlier this month, the City-County Council approved a $7 million bond to completely rebuild that station. An additional $1 million was set...
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
WISH-TV
UIndy’s Toriano Clinton Jr. proves nay-sayers wrong with record-breaking year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The University of Indianapolis Greyhounds have a new top dog in the football record books. Running back Toriano Clinton Jr. now has broken five program records this year and has his sights set on continued greatness in the future. “If you watch a game, you see...
