HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at Williams St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. Exit off I24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the new exit there will be a new traffic signal at the intersection of the new exit and Broad St. On Thursday night from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing one lane on the US27 S exit to I24 E to work on the overhead signs. On Friday night starting at 9 PM until Saturday morning at 10 AM, the contractor will also close one lane on the US27 S ramp to I24 E so they can pour the overhead footers for the project. On Friday of this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on East 20th Street near Broad St so that they can remove the temporary bike lanes and restripe in this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO