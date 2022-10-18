Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative
Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
WTVC
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City
The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at Williams St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. Exit off I24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the new exit there will be a new traffic signal at the intersection of the new exit and Broad St. On Thursday night from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing one lane on the US27 S exit to I24 E to work on the overhead signs. On Friday night starting at 9 PM until Saturday morning at 10 AM, the contractor will also close one lane on the US27 S ramp to I24 E so they can pour the overhead footers for the project. On Friday of this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on East 20th Street near Broad St so that they can remove the temporary bike lanes and restripe in this area.
WTVCFOX
House fire in Red Bank Wednesday, Hamilton County OEM says
RED BANK, Tenn. — No one was injured in a house fire in Red Bank Wednesday night, the Hamilton County OEM says. Several Red Bank neighbors gathered outside after a fire on Delashmitt road brought 4 fire departments to the scene. At 7:40 neighbors reported heavy smoke and flames...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 21
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a man was sleeping in a stairwell. On scene police spoke with the man who was checked for warrants and sent on his way. 22-014529- Ringgold Road- Suspicious Vehicle- The caller advised a dark colored SUV...
chattanoogacw.com
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Firearm Recovered at Brainerd High School
Earlier Thursday afternoon, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.
WTVC
The East Ridge Festival
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVC
D.A. calls Cohutta city attorney arrest a mistake by 'inexperienced' Varnell officer
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Varnell Police officer with "no real investigative experience and without doing any real investigation" arrested and charged the city attorney of Cohutta, Georgia with bribery and attempted extortion, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. In an email, Poston says the whole...
WTVCFOX
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
newstalk941.com
838 Acres Added To Fall Creek Falls State Park
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Thursday that Fall Creek Falls will expand by some 838 acres. The land acquisition is the result of the combined efforts of TennGreen Land Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee, and The Conservation Fund. Fall Creek Falls is already one of the...
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
dadecountysentinel.com
Threat Of Suit Says County Failed To Build Reservoir, Piers, Fences
A local landowner is threatening to sue the Dade County government because it has failed to build a reservoir, piers and fences along 61-acres along Lookout Creek, according to legal documents. Wallace Jack Sells Jr., filed notice he intends to sue the Dade County Board of Commissioners and the Dade...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival
Lets face it, us Tennesseans are as proud of our BBQ as we are of our football team. (GO VOLS!) Here in the south BBQ is serious business. Our journey to the best BBQ all started with a small smoker and a desire to create the best Tennessee BBQ in the Southeast.
chattanoogapulse.com
Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses
The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
