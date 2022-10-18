Read full article on original website
Cows Spotted In Cherokee Park
Cows were in Cherokee Park. According to an LMPD press release, the cows were being moved from one cattle truck to another after a non-injury collision at around 9 a.m. when 10 cows broke free and ran for the hills (so to speak). Many of the cows walked around the Cherokee golf course area.
Ultimate Halloween Fest Is Unlike Any Other Halloween Event In Louisville
Louisville Halloween is hosting Great Horror Night on Saturday October 22, at Pope Lick Park in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. The event will have a live performance of the “Rocky Horror Show” which will be followed by a showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” film on a 40-foot screen. Throughout the evening there will be a silent auction benefiting the Fund for the Arts.
9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip
You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you. This is great for those of you wanting to get...
You’ve Got Around Two Weeks Left To Catch Peak Fall Foliage Colors in Louisville
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently released an interactive map that predicts peak fall foliage across America. The website bills it as “the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves.”. The good news, Louisville, is that you still have more than a week...
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)
The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
As Winter Nears, Restaurant Stress Is About More Than COVID
Here comes another winter, the third since the global pandemic started early in 2020, and – talking mostly about the restaurant, food and drink scene here – where in the heck are we?. For a lot of us, things are feeling pretty good. Sure, quite a few of...
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/21)
Sold out (but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there) | 7 p.m. As a new-age, genre-jumping hardcore band, Turnstile is a creative force that hits with impact and never fades to boring.JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail open. Saturday, Oct. 22. Louisville Palace. 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $101. A...
Without New Jail, Louisville Risks Metro Corrections Consent Decree, City Council Consultant Says
A former FBI agent hired by Metro Council earlier this year to conduct a review of recent in-custody deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said this week that without constructing a new jail, Metro Corrections is risking a costly Department of Justice consent decree. “I equate it to...
