Louisville, KY

Cows Spotted In Cherokee Park

Cows were in Cherokee Park. According to an LMPD press release, the cows were being moved from one cattle truck to another after a non-injury collision at around 9 a.m. when 10 cows broke free and ran for the hills (so to speak). Many of the cows walked around the Cherokee golf course area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ultimate Halloween Fest Is Unlike Any Other Halloween Event In Louisville

Louisville Halloween is hosting Great Horror Night on Saturday October 22, at Pope Lick Park in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. The event will have a live performance of the “Rocky Horror Show” which will be followed by a showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” film on a 40-foot screen. Throughout the evening there will be a silent auction benefiting the Fund for the Arts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip

You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you. This is great for those of you wanting to get...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)

The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/21)

Sold out (but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there) | 7 p.m. As a new-age, genre-jumping hardcore band, Turnstile is a creative force that hits with impact and never fades to boring.JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail open. Saturday, Oct. 22. Louisville Palace. 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $101. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY

