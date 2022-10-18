Read full article on original website
Turns Out Montana Has Cryptids of Its Own
Travel across the United States and you’ll find cryptids in virtually every state. My home state of New Jersey has the Jersey Devil, which also inspired an X-Files episode; Florida has the Skunk Ape. Travel to the Adirondacks in New York State and you just might catch sight of Champ, a creature believed to reside in Lake Champlain.
MIT Professor says the pandemic exposed the need to update U.S. government technology
Remember the Paycheck Protection Program? It gave potentially forgivable loans to small businesses to keep workers employed during the COVID shutdowns. It was easy to get the loans and easy to get them forgiven. But a lot of that money was lost to fraud or went to companies that thrived during the pandemic. That's partly because the government prioritized speed over accuracy and put in place very few safeguards. Here's MIT economist David Autor.
Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers
KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.
Factory employment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but will it continue to rebound?
U.S. factories ramped up production, adding 22-thousand workers in September. Factory employment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but it's not likely to rebound to what it was in the last century.
It seems like everyone wants an axolotl since the salamander was added to Minecraft
The axolotl, with its permanent grin and youthful-looking body, has captured hearts thanks to TikTok and the popular video game Minecraft, which added the salamander to its universe in 2021. More and more people have been getting them as pets. "I would attribute about 90% of axolotls' popularity to Minecraft...
U.S. awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states including North Carolina
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
